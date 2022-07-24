Useful PHP Functions That Every PHP Web Developer Needs

The PHP language is one of the most widespread and frequently used worldwide. There are millions of websites and applications published daily. But when these developers need to find a function to do something, what does that mean for them? Sure, they can search on Google for the function they're looking for, but where's the fun in that? Here is a list of useful PHP functions that every developer should know.

1. Replace All Between Two Values

This function is handy if you have a string like "<b>hello world</b> greeting" and you want to replace all between <b> to </b> tag, then this function will help you.

PHP code:

function replaceAllBetween($string, $start, $end)

{

$start_pos = strpos($string, $start);

$end_pos = strpos($string, $end);

$text_to_get = substr($string, $start_pos, $end_pos - $start_pos + strlen($end));

$new_text = str_replace($text_to_get, '', $string);

return $new_text;

}

Example Code:

$string = '<p>Hello</p> <div>world!</div>';

$start = '<div>';

$end = '</div>';

$res = replaceAllBetween($string, $start, $end);

2. Get All Between Two Values

This function is the opposite of the function that we just mentioned. So if you want to get all between two values, this function will help you.

PHP code:

function getAllBetween($content,$start,$end)

{

$r = explode($start, $content);

if (isset($r[1])){

$r = explode($end, $r[1]);

return $r[0];

}

return '';

}

Example Code:

$string = "<b>hello world</b> greeting";

$start = '<b>';

$end = '</b>';

$res = getAllBetween($string, $start, $end);

Unsplash

3. Extract Emails From Plain Text

Sometimes we need to extract emails from plain text contents. For example, if you need to create an email address or domain name for another email service provider by extracting all characters between the tags in your body. You can also use the function I have provided below to convert a string into an array and extract all emails.

PHP code:

function extractEmail($text)

{

$pattern = '/[a-z0-9_\-\+]+@[a-z0-9\-]+\.([a-z]{2,3})(?:\.[a-z]{2})?/i';

preg_match_all($pattern, $text, $matches);

return $matches[0];

}

Example Code:

$text = "xdjshisoikjsdkjsd abc@yahoo.com kdjsijdfoi uhsiddfkvc adfg@google.com";

$res = extractEmail($text);

4. Send A Post Request To A Website

Sometimes, you need to send a post request to an external website. Thankfully, the CURL extension allows this. To do this, you must specify the URL and where the post request is sent and pass an array of post fields.

PHP code:

function sendHttpPostRequest($url, $data)

{

$curl = curl_init($url);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_POST, true);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($data));

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

$response = curl_exec($curl);

curl_close($curl);

return $response;

}

Example Code:

$url = "http://www.example.com/example.php";

$data = array(

"message" => "Hello World!",

"id" => 1

);

$res = sendHttpPostRequest($url, $data);

5. Send A Post Request To A Website With Proxy

Sometimes, you must send a post request to an external website with a proxy. You can easily do this by using the code I have provided below.

PHP code:

function sendHttpPostRequestWithProxy($url, $data, $proxy_ip, $proxy_port, $proxy_user = "", $proxy_password = "")

{

$curl = curl_init();

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_URL, $url);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_PROXY, $proxy_ip);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_PROXYPORT, $proxy_port);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_PROXYUSERPWD, $proxy_user . ":" . $proxy_password);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_POST, true);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($data));

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

$response = curl_exec($curl);

curl_close($curl);

}

Example Code:

$url = "http://www.example.com/example.php";

$data = array(

"message" => "Hello World!",

"id" => 1

);

$proxy_ip = "127.0.0.1";

$proxy_port = "8080";

$proxy_user = "";

$proxy_password = "";

$res = sendHttpPostRequestWithProxy($url, $data, $proxy_ip, $proxy_port, $proxy_user, $proxy_password);

6. Generate Random Number

Sometimes we need to generate a random number. This can generate unique numbers, password recovery questions, and email addresses. You can easily use the function I have given below to generate a random string of numbers.

PHP code:

function generateRandomNumber($length = 10) {

$characters = '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ';

$charactersLength = strlen($characters);

$randomString = '';

for ($i = 0; $i < $length; $i++) {

$randomString .= $characters[rand(0, $charactersLength - 1)];

}

return $randomString;

}

Example Code:

$length = 10;

$res = generateRandomNumber($length);

7. Convert Whole String To Lowercase

Sometimes we need to convert our whole string to lower case. This can be used to output a quote in formatted text or convert all case-insensitive data into a case-sensitive format. It is also useful when converting your string into upper or lower case.

PHP code:

function lower($text) {

$text = strtolower($text);

return $text;

}

Example Code:

$str = "Alfreds Ice Cream Parlor: Great treat for the entire family. New flavors every day.";

$res = lower($str);

8. Convert Whole String To Upper Case

Sometimes we need to convert our whole string to upper case. This is the exact opposite of the function I just discussed. To convert your string into upper case, you only have to use this function and pass the text value as a parameter.

PHP code:

function uppercase($text) {

$text = strtoupper($text);

return $text;

}

Example Code:

$str = "Alfreds Ice Cream Parlor - Great treat for the entire family. New flavors every day.";

$res = uppercase($str);

9. Convert All HTML Entities To Printable Characters

Sometimes we need to convert all HTML entities to printable characters. This can be used for processing HTML strings and preventing XSS attacks. The function I've provided below should help you with this.

PHP code:

function htmlDecode($string)

{

$string = preg_replace('/&([^a-z0-9]+);/i', '&', $string);

$string = substr($string, 1, strlen($string) - 1);

}

Example Code:

$text = "<script>alert('XSS');</script>";

$res = htmlDecode($text);

10. Unescape A String

Sometimes we need to unescape our string. Unescaping a string consists of removing the special characters and double quotes in HTML and adding appropriate attributes in HTML tags. It is also essential to remove the ampersand character (&) and the dollar sign ($) if placed before the opening parenthesis.

PHP code:

function unescape($string) {

return preg_replace('/([&#-\+a-zA-Z0-9;]*)$/', '\\\1', $string);

}

Example Code:

$text = 'This term & that term $this->term.';

$res = unescape($text);

Conclusion

We hope you found this article helpful. Thank you for reading. If you like this, share it with your friends.