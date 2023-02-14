How to Deal with Windows Defender Security Warning Scam?

Photo by Malware Tips

Windows Defender is a built-in security tool that comes with the Windows operating system. It protects your computer from various types of malware, spyware, and viruses. Unfortunately, some scammers try to take advantage of this tool to deceive and trick users into downloading malicious software. They do this by showing a fake Windows Defender Security Warning on the screen. This warning may seem real and alarming, but it is just a scam. In this article, we will discuss how to deal with the Windows Defender Security Warning scam.

Understanding the Windows Defender Security Warning Scam

The Windows Defender Security Warning scam is a type of tech support scam. The scammers usually target users who are not tech-savvy or have little knowledge about computer security. They may use various methods to display a fake warning message, such as pop-ups, browser hijacking, or even phone calls.

The fake warning message looks very similar to the real Windows Defender Security Center. It may show that your computer has been infected with a virus or your personal information is at risk. The message may also provide a toll-free number to call for immediate assistance. However, if you call the number, you will be connected to a fake tech support team who will try to convince you to pay for unnecessary services or software.

How to Deal with the Windows Defender Security Warning Scam

If you encounter the Windows Defender Security Warning scam, here are some steps you can take to protect your computer and personal information:

Do not panic and do not call the toll-free number provided in the warning message. The scammers will use high-pressure tactics to make you believe that your computer is in danger, but in reality, it is just a scam. Close the web browser or the application that is displaying the fake warning message. If the message cannot be closed, try using the Task Manager to end the process. Scan your computer with a trusted anti-virus or anti-malware software. Windows Defender can be a good option for this, as it is a built-in security tool that can detect and remove most types of malware. Keep your OS and software up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates. This will help prevent new types of malware from infecting your computer. Be cautious when browsing the internet and downloading software. If you have already provided personal or financial information to the scammers, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the fraud. Report the scam to the appropriate authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). This will help prevent others from falling victim to the same scam.

Conclusion

The Windows Defender Security Warning scam is a common type of tech support scam that can deceive users into downloading malicious software or paying for unnecessary services. If you encounter this scam, do not panic, and do not call the toll-free number provided in the warning message. Instead, close the web browser or the application that is displaying the fake warning message, scan your computer with a trusted anti-virus or anti-malware software, and be cautious when browsing the internet and downloading software. By following these steps, you can protect your computer and personal information from this scam.