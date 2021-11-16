Your Step-by-Step Guide to IT Asset Disposal Process

Asset disposal is not difficult. It may be simplified into a single seamless IT asset disposal process flow. Let's take a closer look at what occurs when you ask your local IT asset lifecycle management business to retire your tech equipment using IT asset management technologies.

Whether you want to declutter your computer cupboard or upgrade 300 PCs in your workplace, you need to locate the most OK IT asset disposition business to assist retire your assets and deliver you the most advantages, whether that means a cash return or charitable and environmental benefits.

In any case, follow the IT asset disposal process flow to learn more about what IT asset management is and how it can be a beneficial experience for both you as a customer and the firm whose asset disposition services you retain.

At its most basic level, you may be wondering, "What is IT asset management?" This method, also known as IT asset disposition, is the simplest and most cost-effective way to dispose of obsolete PCs, laptops, tablets, cellphones, and Chromebooks from your workplace or home without polluting our landfills.

IT asset disposal services employ particular IT asset management technologies and best practices to safely and securely destroy sensitive data, refurbish and repair your tech assets, and deploy them in whichever way benefits you and the organization, including methods such as donation resale or trade-in.

Best Practices for IT Asset Disposal

Asset disposition firms, at least the respectable and excellent ones, adhere to federal and regulatory rules designed to safeguard consumers, businesses, and the environment. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, is the authority that controls best practices for IT asset disposal.

The IT asset disposal process flow would be meaningless without the following IT asset management tools:

  • Chain-of-custody reporting entails documenting the entire IT asset disposal process flow, from the time the company picks up your computers (or you ship them) to the process of secure data destruction to repairs and upgrades to the deployment of refurbished technology to authorized resellers or charities.
  • Data destruction - The certificate of data destruction is simply an essential IT asset disposal best practice, and it is one of the most significant components of safe asset disposition. Any competent, professional IT asset disposition business will provide you with a signed certificate detailing the details of your data deletion.
  • Social advantages — As part of their IT asset disposal process flow, a good asset disposition business would donate repaired items to charity or schools. It's the moral thing to do, and it helps the circular economy. Furthermore, it feels good to assist people who use technology but do not have the cash for it, such as kids.
  • Environmental benefits — Because digital assets contain dangerous substances that have the potential to devastate our world, it's essential to verify that the asset disposition business you hire employs IT asset disposal best practices to minimize, reuse, and recycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iroAR_0cxIedN100
Canva

The Flow of the IT Asset Disposal Process

Aside from the fundamentals of IT asset disposal, here are some critical components of the broader IT asset disposal process flow to help you understand how IT asset management solutions fit into the process.

  • Asset requisition - The firm takes your assets.
  • Asset evaluation - What form is your asset? Are repairs and improvements required?
  • Asset tracking - entails using IT asset management technologies to issue a unique number to each asset to keep track of it throughout the process.
  • Data destruction - entails securely deleting sensitive data by NIST rules and obtaining a certificate of data destruction.
  • Asset valuation - How much is your asset worth now that it has been refurbished?
  • Asset deployment - Whether it's giving, reselling, or securely recycling obsolete assets, here is the end of the line! If your purchase is resold, you will receive the profits, and the cycle will continue.

Allow us to demonstrate how we use IT asset disposal best practices within our IT asset disposal process flow. Contact Technovation immediately for a consultation on secure IT asset disposition and learn what benefits you may get.

