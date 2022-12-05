Sparks, NV

Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome

Photo byElectrek

Five years after CEO Elon Musk initially unveiled the commercial vehicle, Tesla delivered the first production models of its long-delayed electric Semi truck on Thursday evening. Pepsi received the first Tesla Semi trucks during a ceremony at the business gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

When the Tesla Semi was first shown in December 2017, Pepsi placed an order for 100 vehicles. Anheuser-Busch, Walmart, and UPS are some additional well-known clients on the waiting list.

At least five Tesla Semis with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay branding were visible at the event. Pepsi previously disclosed plans to employ at least 15 Tesla Semis to make its Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California an emissions-free building.

The major disclosure comes a few months after Musk tweeted that the long-delayed Semi was in production and that the first deliveries will start in December 2022.

Initially unveiled in 2017, Musk's electric Class 8 truck was scheduled to begin manufacturing in December of the same year. Delays have hampered the transportation program. Tesla stated in its second-quarter 2021 financial report that production would need to be delayed until 2022 owing to supply chain issues and the scarcity of battery cells.

The cost of the Semi truck was kept a secret by Tesla.

When Tesla enters a market, it validates it, making the Semi more than simply a product introduction and sort of a category legitimization. This is analogous to Apple's pixie dust. That won't happen right away, though, since Tesla won't likely start producing the Semi in large quantities until a new assembly line in Texas is up and operational in about a year. More technical details, confirmed pricing, and perhaps even a few unpleasant surprises will be revealed during the process.

Source: CNET, ELECTREK

