European Union agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel

Technology Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjnel_0jVYw6Kg00
Photo byRawpixel

According to Andrzej Sados, the ambassador of Poland to the EU and a key negotiator of the policy, as well as other E.U. diplomats and officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, diplomats from the European Union agreed on Friday to set a top price of $60 per barrel for Russian oil cargoes. The goal of the strategy, developed by the Group of Seven industrialized nations and its allies, is to restrict Russia's income while preventing a sudden spike in oil prices.

According to diplomats and government officials, a formal announcement from the G7 was anticipated by Sunday.

Brussels negotiations to determine the cap were tense and took more than a week. On December 5, the E.U. imposes an embargo on the great bulk of Russian oil imports, therefore the price would be applicable to consumers outside the area.

The price cap would maintain the current discount on Russian crude in comparison to global alternatives. The cap, which is set at $60 per barrel, is slightly less than what China and India, two of the largest consumers of Russian oil, currently pay, but it would not be applicable if buyers shipped and insured their cargoes with firms based in nations other than the group setting the cap.

It is unlikely to have a significant negative impact on Russia's oil income, which is essential to its military effort in Ukraine.

Additionally, EU diplomats concurred that new measures should be put in place this weekend against the Russian economy and influential figures. The guarantee was essential to sealing the deal on the price cap because numerous staunchly pro-Ukrainian European countries, led by Poland, believe that it will not enough harm Russia's export income.

Additionally, Poland was successful in securing a periodic review of the price cap, ensuring that it closely matches the market. A committee would evaluate the cap on a regular basis beginning on January 15 with the goal of establishing it at a price that is at least 5% lower than the market price of Russian oil, according to Mr. Sados and other E.U. diplomats and officials. The committee will base its calculations on the price provided by the International Energy Agency because the pricing of Russian crude is frequently hazy.

The cap will have gentle enforcement. The method allowed customers to keep buying Russian crude as long as they paid less than the established maximum price.

The idea places the burden of enforcing and monitoring the price ceiling on the global shipping and insurance corporations, which are primarily based in Europe, and helps sell the oil.

Only if the shipment complies with the price cap will European maritime enterprises, such as tanker companies and insurance companies, be allowed to aid the transit of Russian crude outside the union. To put it another way, it will be on these businesses to make sure that the Russian oil they are shipping or insuring has been sold at or below the cap price; otherwise, they risk being held culpable for breaking the sanctions.

Russia has stated repeatedly that it will disobey the directive and decline to supply oil under the system of price caps. However, according to maritime data and research by the Institute of International Finance, around 55% of the tankers that transport Russian oil out of the country are Greek-owned, and the primary insurers for these cargoes are situated in the European Union and Britain. Such services are provided by businesses around the world, and Russia makes use of them, but shifting all of its exports to these new suppliers would likely be more expensive and less safe for consumers.

The cap reflects what American officials have stated is their main objective: to prevent a sudden contraction in supply on global markets that could send gasoline and heating fuel prices soaring in the United States and around the world and worsen already high inflation. This is true as a new wave of European sanctions on Russian oil exports takes effect.

It also reflects the view taken by American officials in the latter stages of the talks, which was that it would be preferable to set a price so high that Russia would agree to pay it by continuing to carry a large portion of its oil shipments using American and European ships and insurance. The Biden administration has informed other nations that persuading Russia to participate in the price-cap mechanism will make it simpler to gradually reduce the capped price in the future, potentially reducing Moscow's income.

Source: CNN, CNBC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# European Union# Russia# Oil# Commodity# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
641 followers

More from Technology Journal

Sparks, NV

Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome

Five years after CEO Elon Musk initially unveiled the commercial vehicle, Tesla delivered the first production models of its long-delayed electric Semi truck on Thursday evening. Pepsi received the first Tesla Semi trucks during a ceremony at the business gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job

According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.

Read full story
42 comments

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is in Trouble

After reviewing internal corporate records, The Wall Street Journal found that Horizon Worlds, Meta's premier consumer metaverse, is falling short of internal performance objectives.

Read full story
36 comments

Elon Musk Apparently Plans to Layoff 75 Percent of Twitter's Staff

Musk has already hinted at layoffs if he were to acquire Twitter, but they could be more severe than expected. The Washington Post reports that Musk has plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce, or roughly 5,600 people. Twitter would be reduced to a shadow of its current size if Musk's plan for a streamlined network is implemented.

Read full story
5 comments

Amazon debuts home insurance store in the UK in latest move into finance

Today, Amazon introduced a home insurance comparison portal in the United Kingdom. Three new providers have joined forces with the e-commerce giant: Ageas U.K., Co-op, and LV + General Insurance.

Read full story

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle

Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).

Read full story

Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

The federal application for American citizens seeking student loan forgiveness was officially launched on Monday, marking the latest stage of President Joe Biden's promise to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million debtors.

Read full story
2 comments

Biden to reveal plan for reducing obesity, ending hunger by 2030

The Biden administration has unveiled a new plan to eradicate hunger in the US by 2030 by expanding programs like food stamps and free school lunches. In the richest nation in the world, where food insecurity has scarcely changed over the past 20 years despite widening economic disparities and social budget cuts, one in ten households struggled to feed their families in 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

DuckDuckGo Email Protection Service Now Open To All

Previously in testing, the email protection service from privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo is now available to all users. Email trackers are stopped before they reach users' personal inboxes when they create a free "@duck.com" email address.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law

On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.

Read full story
188 comments

PlayStation 5 Is Getting a Price Increase in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Asia, and Australia

The suggested retail price for PlayStation 5 has increased in a number of international areas, including the UK, Europe, Canada, and Sony's home market of Japan. The switch was revealed in a blog post by Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who attributed it to "the worldwide economic climate."

Read full story

Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system

Meta has launched what it refers to as Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global rollout will be slow, but both "accounts" should be used in place of the Facebook and Instagram logins that individuals previously used to access the company's virtual reality (VR) system.

Read full story

YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users

A dedicated podcasts platform would be added to YouTube soon, according to reports that surfaced earlier this year. This was an indication that the firm was becoming more serious about its investments in podcasts and the potential ad money they may generate.

Read full story

Unveiling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: lighter, more potent, and faster

After the past week, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has been in the news for breaking a production SUV record at Pikes Peak. With Simone Faggioli at the wheel, the Urus Performante completed the renown hill climb in 10 minutes and 32 seconds.

Read full story
1 comments

Britain lays forth a plan for the use of autonomous vehicles by 2025

Britain announced plans for new rules and 100 million pounds ($119.09 million) in funding on Friday, stating that it intended a widespread implementation of autonomous vehicles on roads by 2025.

Read full story

DoorDash is cancelling its delivery agreement with Walmart

After more than four years of distributing Walmart's merchandise to customers, DoorDash is ending its collaboration with the retail behemoth. Business Insider was the first outlet to break the story.

Read full story
8 comments
Mary Esther, FL

An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuables

In connection with the theft of products valued at $16,000 out of bags at a Florida airport, an airline subcontractor was apprehended this month. According to officials, an Apple AirTag helped track him down.

Read full story
1 comments

SK On, a South Korean EV battery manufacturer, raises $1.5 billion for an expansion drive.

In order to expand production abroad, South Korean company SK On has raised nearly 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) from private equity firms, according to local media on Thursday. This has increased the company's valuation to roughly 20 trillion won.

Read full story

By 2025, China promises to support the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small businesses.

China promises to help the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small enterprises by 2025, according to the most recent Tweet from Reuters. China's finance and industry ministries announced on Wednesday that the country will support about 300 service platforms to aid in the digital transformation of 4,000–6,000 small and medium-sized businesses until 2025.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy