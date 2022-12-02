European Union agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel

Photo by Rawpixel

According to Andrzej Sados, the ambassador of Poland to the EU and a key negotiator of the policy, as well as other E.U. diplomats and officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, diplomats from the European Union agreed on Friday to set a top price of $60 per barrel for Russian oil cargoes. The goal of the strategy, developed by the Group of Seven industrialized nations and its allies, is to restrict Russia's income while preventing a sudden spike in oil prices.

According to diplomats and government officials, a formal announcement from the G7 was anticipated by Sunday.

Brussels negotiations to determine the cap were tense and took more than a week. On December 5, the E.U. imposes an embargo on the great bulk of Russian oil imports, therefore the price would be applicable to consumers outside the area.

The price cap would maintain the current discount on Russian crude in comparison to global alternatives. The cap, which is set at $60 per barrel, is slightly less than what China and India, two of the largest consumers of Russian oil, currently pay, but it would not be applicable if buyers shipped and insured their cargoes with firms based in nations other than the group setting the cap.

It is unlikely to have a significant negative impact on Russia's oil income, which is essential to its military effort in Ukraine.

Additionally, EU diplomats concurred that new measures should be put in place this weekend against the Russian economy and influential figures. The guarantee was essential to sealing the deal on the price cap because numerous staunchly pro-Ukrainian European countries, led by Poland, believe that it will not enough harm Russia's export income.

Additionally, Poland was successful in securing a periodic review of the price cap, ensuring that it closely matches the market. A committee would evaluate the cap on a regular basis beginning on January 15 with the goal of establishing it at a price that is at least 5% lower than the market price of Russian oil, according to Mr. Sados and other E.U. diplomats and officials. The committee will base its calculations on the price provided by the International Energy Agency because the pricing of Russian crude is frequently hazy.

The cap will have gentle enforcement. The method allowed customers to keep buying Russian crude as long as they paid less than the established maximum price.

The idea places the burden of enforcing and monitoring the price ceiling on the global shipping and insurance corporations, which are primarily based in Europe, and helps sell the oil.

Only if the shipment complies with the price cap will European maritime enterprises, such as tanker companies and insurance companies, be allowed to aid the transit of Russian crude outside the union. To put it another way, it will be on these businesses to make sure that the Russian oil they are shipping or insuring has been sold at or below the cap price; otherwise, they risk being held culpable for breaking the sanctions.

Russia has stated repeatedly that it will disobey the directive and decline to supply oil under the system of price caps. However, according to maritime data and research by the Institute of International Finance, around 55% of the tankers that transport Russian oil out of the country are Greek-owned, and the primary insurers for these cargoes are situated in the European Union and Britain. Such services are provided by businesses around the world, and Russia makes use of them, but shifting all of its exports to these new suppliers would likely be more expensive and less safe for consumers.

The cap reflects what American officials have stated is their main objective: to prevent a sudden contraction in supply on global markets that could send gasoline and heating fuel prices soaring in the United States and around the world and worsen already high inflation. This is true as a new wave of European sanctions on Russian oil exports takes effect.

It also reflects the view taken by American officials in the latter stages of the talks, which was that it would be preferable to set a price so high that Russia would agree to pay it by continuing to carry a large portion of its oil shipments using American and European ships and insurance. The Biden administration has informed other nations that persuading Russia to participate in the price-cap mechanism will make it simpler to gradually reduce the capped price in the future, potentially reducing Moscow's income.

Source: CNN, CNBC