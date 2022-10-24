Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job

Wikimedia Commons

According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover.

The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.

According to Engadget's reporting, one document from early 2022 projected that the firm lost $8 billion a year due to "high levels of attrition (regretted and unregretted) across all levels" in its global consumer field operations.

However, they told Engadget via a spokesperson: "As a company, we recognize that it's our employees who contribute daily to our success and that's why we're always evaluating how we're doing and ways we can improve. Attrition is something all employers face, but we want to do everything we can to make Amazon an employer of choice."

According to Engadget's reporting, the corporation has refused to confirm or refute any of the particular allegations or figures contained in the documents.

Apparently, another document revealed that in 2021, only one-third of new hires remained with the organization for more than 90 days before being let go, fired, or leaving voluntarily.

According to Engadget, voluntary employee departures were twice as common as involuntary terminations or layoffs.

There are 10 different levels of seniority for Amazon employees. According to Engadget, the attrition rate ranged from 69.5% to 81.3% throughout the company's ten different levels of management.

"The primary reason exempt leaders are resigning is due to career development and promotions." reads the abstract of one of the publications.

Both employee departures and high-level management departures have surged at Amazon during the past 12 months. Insider revealed in June that Amazon was conducting an experimental staff survey to gauge morale.

Source: Engadget, Yahoo