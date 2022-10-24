Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job

Technology Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH8t3_0ikgIOF500
Wikimedia Commons

According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover.

The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.

According to Engadget's reporting, one document from early 2022 projected that the firm lost $8 billion a year due to "high levels of attrition (regretted and unregretted) across all levels" in its global consumer field operations.

However, they told Engadget via a spokesperson: "As a company, we recognize that it's our employees who contribute daily to our success and that's why we're always evaluating how we're doing and ways we can improve. Attrition is something all employers face, but we want to do everything we can to make Amazon an employer of choice."

According to Engadget's reporting, the corporation has refused to confirm or refute any of the particular allegations or figures contained in the documents.

Apparently, another document revealed that in 2021, only one-third of new hires remained with the organization for more than 90 days before being let go, fired, or leaving voluntarily.

According to Engadget, voluntary employee departures were twice as common as involuntary terminations or layoffs.

There are 10 different levels of seniority for Amazon employees. According to Engadget, the attrition rate ranged from 69.5% to 81.3% throughout the company's ten different levels of management.

"The primary reason exempt leaders are resigning is due to career development and promotions." reads the abstract of one of the publications.

Both employee departures and high-level management departures have surged at Amazon during the past 12 months. Insider revealed in June that Amazon was conducting an experimental staff survey to gauge morale.

Source: Engadget, Yahoo

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amazon# Business# Human Rights# Attrition at Amazon# Amazon Workers

Comments / 35

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
622 followers

More from Technology Journal

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is in Trouble

After reviewing internal corporate records, The Wall Street Journal found that Horizon Worlds, Meta's premier consumer metaverse, is falling short of internal performance objectives.

Read full story
36 comments

Elon Musk Apparently Plans to Layoff 75 Percent of Twitter's Staff

Musk has already hinted at layoffs if he were to acquire Twitter, but they could be more severe than expected. The Washington Post reports that Musk has plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce, or roughly 5,600 people. Twitter would be reduced to a shadow of its current size if Musk's plan for a streamlined network is implemented.

Read full story
5 comments

Amazon debuts home insurance store in the UK in latest move into finance

Today, Amazon introduced a home insurance comparison portal in the United Kingdom. Three new providers have joined forces with the e-commerce giant: Ageas U.K., Co-op, and LV + General Insurance.

Read full story

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle

Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).

Read full story

Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

The federal application for American citizens seeking student loan forgiveness was officially launched on Monday, marking the latest stage of President Joe Biden's promise to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million debtors.

Read full story
2 comments

Biden to reveal plan for reducing obesity, ending hunger by 2030

The Biden administration has unveiled a new plan to eradicate hunger in the US by 2030 by expanding programs like food stamps and free school lunches. In the richest nation in the world, where food insecurity has scarcely changed over the past 20 years despite widening economic disparities and social budget cuts, one in ten households struggled to feed their families in 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

DuckDuckGo Email Protection Service Now Open To All

Previously in testing, the email protection service from privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo is now available to all users. Email trackers are stopped before they reach users' personal inboxes when they create a free "@duck.com" email address.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law

On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.

Read full story
188 comments

PlayStation 5 Is Getting a Price Increase in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Asia, and Australia

The suggested retail price for PlayStation 5 has increased in a number of international areas, including the UK, Europe, Canada, and Sony's home market of Japan. The switch was revealed in a blog post by Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who attributed it to "the worldwide economic climate."

Read full story

Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system

Meta has launched what it refers to as Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global rollout will be slow, but both "accounts" should be used in place of the Facebook and Instagram logins that individuals previously used to access the company's virtual reality (VR) system.

Read full story

YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users

A dedicated podcasts platform would be added to YouTube soon, according to reports that surfaced earlier this year. This was an indication that the firm was becoming more serious about its investments in podcasts and the potential ad money they may generate.

Read full story

Unveiling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: lighter, more potent, and faster

After the past week, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has been in the news for breaking a production SUV record at Pikes Peak. With Simone Faggioli at the wheel, the Urus Performante completed the renown hill climb in 10 minutes and 32 seconds.

Read full story
1 comments

Britain lays forth a plan for the use of autonomous vehicles by 2025

Britain announced plans for new rules and 100 million pounds ($119.09 million) in funding on Friday, stating that it intended a widespread implementation of autonomous vehicles on roads by 2025.

Read full story

DoorDash is cancelling its delivery agreement with Walmart

After more than four years of distributing Walmart's merchandise to customers, DoorDash is ending its collaboration with the retail behemoth. Business Insider was the first outlet to break the story.

Read full story
8 comments
Mary Esther, FL

An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuables

In connection with the theft of products valued at $16,000 out of bags at a Florida airport, an airline subcontractor was apprehended this month. According to officials, an Apple AirTag helped track him down.

Read full story
1 comments

SK On, a South Korean EV battery manufacturer, raises $1.5 billion for an expansion drive.

In order to expand production abroad, South Korean company SK On has raised nearly 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) from private equity firms, according to local media on Thursday. This has increased the company's valuation to roughly 20 trillion won.

Read full story

By 2025, China promises to support the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small businesses.

China promises to help the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small enterprises by 2025, according to the most recent Tweet from Reuters. China's finance and industry ministries announced on Wednesday that the country will support about 300 service platforms to aid in the digital transformation of 4,000–6,000 small and medium-sized businesses until 2025.

Read full story

Editing and unsending iMessages on an iPhone will be possible soon. This is how it functions.

You'll be able to edit and unsend text messages for the first time with Apple's new iOS 16 iPhone software, which is scheduled to launch in September. This implies that if you accidentally sent a message to the wrong recipient, you can delete it and go back and fix the mistake. If the person you're texting is also using iOS 16, they will be able to see the changed text or that you deleted a message.

Read full story

Apple reveals significant security flaws. Updates for Macs, iPads, and iPhones are recommended by experts.

For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple exposed critical security flaws that may possibly let attackers seize total control of these devices. On Wednesday, Apple published two security assessments regarding the problem, but nobody outside of tech media paid them much attention.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy