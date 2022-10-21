Elon Musk Apparently Plans to Layoff 75 Percent of Twitter's Staff

Wikimedia Commons

Musk has already hinted at layoffs if he were to acquire Twitter, but they could be more severe than expected.

The Washington Post reports that Musk has plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce, or roughly 5,600 people. Twitter would be reduced to a shadow of its current size if Musk's plan for a streamlined network is implemented.

Twitter was always going to reduce its employment due to the economy as a whole and the persistent criticism that it has failed to deliver on its promise (at least in the eyes of investors). Nonetheless, most individuals didn't see a reduction of the staff by three quarters. According to the Post, Twitter has already planned to lay off about a quarter of its personnel. However, leaving a quarter of the workforce is an entirely different problem.

Take anything you read here with a pinch of salt. Musk has apparently been outlining his ambitious plan for the past few months, but the gap between his words and the actual scenario is often wide. Musk may want to lay off 75% of Twitter's workers; after all, what investor or CEO wouldn't want to make more money with fewer pesky salaries to pay? However, it's possible that Twitter wouldn't be able to function if it was pared to the bone.

Musk obviously doesn't have a firm grasp on the nature of the company's most pressing problems, some of which can be handled by increasing funding to essential areas. Peiter Zatko, formerly Twitter's head of security, turned whistleblower, and Elon Musk was all too happy to lean on him when it suited him. However, the urgent security and safety concern Zatko raised could not be handled by dismantling Twitter as a whole. Also, Musk only has a hazy understanding of the challenges the company faces with content moderation, an area that would be better served by having more humans active rather than just a frugal algorithm at the helm. Sadly, if Musk gets his way, confidence and safety will take a major hit.

It's also possible that the 75% figure is just a trump card he brought out to wow whoever he was talking to, be it bankers he was courting for the acquisition or one of the countless slavering rich guys he texts with. We certainly hope that ends up being the case for the sake of Twitter's currently overworked staff.

After months of Musk sowing instability, the deal is set to finalize on October 28.

Source: Insider, IGN