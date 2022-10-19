Amazon debuts home insurance store in the UK in latest move into finance

Amazon

Today, Amazon introduced a home insurance comparison portal in the United Kingdom. Three new providers have joined forces with the e-commerce giant: Ageas U.K., Co-op, and LV + General Insurance.

The business has announced that from today, the store will be accessible to a limited audience via the web, and by the end of the year, it will be available via the Amazon U.K. mobile app.

Customers can acquire quotes from insurance companies by filling out a form detailing their needs, the sort of property, and the facilities it offers. Then, based on the experiences of other users, they may choose the finest service. Like other consumer goods, insurance can be purchased through Amazon's online site and then checked out. A commission will be collected from these sales, although the exact percentage was not specified.

This new service will fight head-on with similar offerings from Moneysupermarket, Uswitch, and GoCompare.

“Shopping online for home insurance is a well-established experience, and our goal is to exceed customers’ expectations when it comes to the Amazon Insurance Store. This initial launch is just the beginning — we’ll continue to innovate and make refinements, all with the aim of delighting customers and providing the most convenient shopping experience possible,” Jonathan Feifs, general manager of Amazon’s European Payment Products said in a statement.

The online marketplace and its affiliate Acko offer car insurance to customers in India. In order to prepare for potential future growth into additional lines of insurance in the United Kingdom. Credit cards, "Buy now, pay later," and installment plan payments are just some of the financial services that Amazon and Barclays offer to their customers.

The announcement follows this month's debut in the UK of Lemonade, a New York-based insurance provider. Despite the fact that a high valuation in the insurance sector may be difficult to achieve at the moment, investors believe the industry is "far from dead."

Amazon's Q2 2022 revenue of $121.2 billion was up 7% year over year and surpassed analysts' projections of $113.1 billion. The corporation has also reported a $2 billion loss, which it hopes to mitigate by expanding into other markets and providing additional products and services, such as insurance.

Source: CNBC, Reuters