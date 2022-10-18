Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).

Mercedes' newly released EQE SUV is described as a "multipurpose variation of the EQE elite sedan." This gives the impression of an SUV version of the EQE, despite the fact that it is 3.5 inches shorter than the sedan. It is in between the EQ-B and EQS SUVs in terms of size.

It has a very low coefficient of drag of 0.26, making it one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market. There has a huge 90.6 kWh battery, thus that's one reason the WLTP range is estimated at 342 miles (likely less on the EPA scale). Mercedes didn't go into specifics on the normal EQE model's power or performance, but instead provided extensive information about the EQE's battery efficiency, thermal cooling, energy recovery, noise and vibration comfort, and more.

The inside is outfitted with both natural wood and synthetic materials like NeoTex and leather. The curved Hyperscreen at the middle of the dashboard serves as a hub for the vehicle's infotainment, navigation, and other user interface components. According to the carmaker, the MBUX infotainment system now supports three additional music streaming services: Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. The front seat passenger can likewise watch TV without distracting the driver thanks to a special display.

Mercedes' first performance SUV, the AMG cranks up the volume to 11, beyond the already impressive levels of the standard EQE. The combined output of the front and rear motors is 617 horsepower, with an additional boost of up to 677 available with the AMG Dynamic Plus package. By pressing a button labeled "Race Start," the driver can apply full throttle (accompanied by audible cues both inside and outside the car) and accelerate to 62 miles per hour in under 3.5 seconds.

The AMG also comes standard with carbon-ceramic front brakes, rear-axle steering, and an AMG-tuned air suspension with decreased ride height options for Sport and Sport+ modes.

Digital headlights that display the Mercedes and AMG emblems when the car is turned off, massive 21- and 22-inch wheels, and the AMG badge on the hood in place of the standard Mercedes emblem are just a few of the cosmetic modifications. Buyers get their pick of four different inside color schemes, all of which come standard with leather upholstery. Custom AMG visuals, such as a performance readout, are also included on the Hyperscreen.

Powertrain options and other EQE specifications will be revealed in the coming months. Mercedes-Benz has announced that manufacturing of the base model of the EQE SUV will begin in December at its Alabama assembly plant in the United States. No information on price or availability was provided. The EQE SUV has a better chance of coming in under the $80,000 level, which is required to qualify for the federal tax credit of $7,500, than the EQS SUV, which starts at $100,000.

Source: Verge,