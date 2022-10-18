Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

Wikimedia Commons

The federal application for American citizens seeking student loan forgiveness was officially launched on Monday, marking the latest stage of President Joe Biden's promise to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million debtors.

“Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this relief. And it’s simple and it’s now. It’s easy,” Biden said in remarks from the White House alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans … and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time.”

The application for student loan forgiveness is now available in both English and Spanish on the government website Studentaid.gov. The paperwork details the debt relief, who is eligible, and how to proceed. In addition to requesting an email address and phone number, it also requests the applicant's entire name and Social Security number. The application deadline for Borrowers is December 31, 2023.

In August, Biden said that he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people with annual incomes of less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 for borrowers who qualified for both the Pell Grant and the federal income-based repayment program.

All federally held student loans are required. Graduate students and their parents who take out federal PLUS loans to help pay for school may be eligible for forgiveness if their combined income is at or below the maximum allowed.

Applicants who are " more likely to exceed the income cutoff " will be asked to provide supporting documentation such as a tax return, per a statement from the Biden administration. Although borrowers won't have to pay federal income tax on forgiven student loan debt, several states still require taxpayers to report forgiven debt as taxable income.

Nearly 8 million borrowers' incomes were already in the Department of Education's possession, according to the agency. This was presumably the result of previously submitted financial assistance applications or applications for the income-driven repayment plan. If their income is sufficient, those debtors will be eligible for debt relief unless they actively decline it. Borrowers who qualify for debt relief but don't want to fill out an application will instead receive an email from the department.

Officially releasing the app is the next step in a big technical project for government agencies and student loan servicers to bring widespread assistance to tens of millions of students. Biden said that more than 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to submit their applications after a beta version went live on Friday evening.

The President credited “a talented group of data scientists and engineers across the federal government” who “built and tested and launched this new application in just weeks.” In the few days of beta testing the application, Biden said, the website “handled more than 8 million applications without a glitch or difficulty.”

“As millions of people fill out the application, we’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” he added. ."

Several cases have been filed against the Department of Education over its student loan forgiveness program. Following last week's hearing of a motion for a preliminary injunction, a US district judge may soon issue a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the program's implementation. Until the judge rules, the cancellation of student loans may be on hold.

At the end of his speech, when asked about legal challenges to the plan, Vice President Biden expressed confidence that the administration's position would be upheld. He also attacked Republican opponents of his plan to reduce student loans, calling their fury "wrong" and "hypocritical."

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and middle-class people as they recover from the pandemic. Especially not the same Republicans who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut in the last administration, mainly benefited the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations and didn’t pay for a penny of it and racked up the deficit,” he added.

Federal student loan borrowers whose loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders, such as those who took out loans under the Federal Family Education Loan program or the Federal Perkins Loan program, are currently excluded unless they applied to consolidate their loans into Direct loans before the September 29 deadline.

After initially saying that privately held loans would be eligible for the one-time forgiveness action, the Education Department changed its mind in September after being sued by six states led by Republicans who claimed that forgiving privately held loans would be financially damaging to states and student loan servicers.

Source: Yahoo Finance, CNBC