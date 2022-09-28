Biden to reveal plan for reducing obesity, ending hunger by 2030

Pixabay

The Biden administration has unveiled a new plan to eradicate hunger in the US by 2030 by expanding programs like food stamps and free school lunches.

In the richest nation in the world, where food insecurity has scarcely changed over the past 20 years despite widening economic disparities and social budget cuts, one in ten households struggled to feed their families in 2021.

The plan, which was released on Tuesday, also aims to reduce diet-related diseases by expanding access to healthy food and exercise in light of recent data showing that one in ten Americans has diabetes and that more than 35% of people in 19 states and two territories — more than double the number of states in 2018 — are obese. Along with voluntary salt and sugar reduction targets for the food industry and reforming food packaging, it also works to increase Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries access to nutrition and obesity counseling.

A day before the White House conducts the first conference on hunger, nutrition, and health in 53 years, the national strategy is announced. Since then, processed food consumption has increased, as have illnesses linked to diet, although food security has improved persistently remained high.

A polarised Congress that has so far this year refused to extend the child tax credit and universal free school meals, both of which contributed to historically significant increases in food security in the wake of the pandemic, is the reason why it contains numerous ambitious proposals but few concrete measures.

The administration is dedicated to "pushing for Congress to permanently extend the expanded, fully refundable child tax credit and expanded Earned Income Tax Credit... to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour; close the Medicaid coverage gap; invest in affordable, high-quality child care; and expand the Housing Choice Voucher," according to the strategy.

Racial and economic inequalities that are structural and systemic in nature are what lead to food inequities. People of color, Indigenous communities, rural residents, and low-income households have disproportionately harder access to affordable, healthy food because of structural inequalities in access to healthcare, decent housing, transportation, educational opportunities, and economic opportunities, all of which increase the risk of hunger and diet-related diseases.