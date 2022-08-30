DuckDuckGo Email Protection Service Now Open To All

Search Engine Journal

Previously in testing, the email protection service from privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo is now available to all users. Email trackers are stopped before they reach users' personal inboxes when they create a free "@duck.com" email address.

What Does DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection Service Do?

With DuckDuckGo's Email Protection service, you may hide your real email address from businesses by using either a personal or private address.

Before an email even reaches your inbox, DuckDuckGo disables the trackers that listen in on your location when you open it, the time you open it, and the device you used. The number of trackers taken down and the companies they belonged to is also listed.

In order to track how and when recipients view emails and the devices they utilised, businesses embed trackers inside email messages' visuals and links.

“In our closed Email Protection beta, we found that approximately 85 percent of beta testers’ emails contained hidden email trackers. Companies can use this information to build a profile about you,” said DuckDuckGo.

Your email address is connected to a variety of your online behaviours, such as social network use, online purchasing, and more, making it possible for tracking companies to profile you.

“Email Protection works seamlessly in the background to deliver your more-private emails right to your inbox,” the company added.

While you surf different websites, DuckDuckGo automatically detects email fields and offers you the option to create a unique Private Duck Address for further protection against email address profiling.

In the same way that your Personal Duck Address forwards emails with privacy upgrades to your personal mailbox, it was stated that Private Duck Addresses do the same.

Install the most recent version of the DuckDuckGo mobile app (iOS/Android), enter Settings, and choose Email Protection.

When using a desktop version of one of the DuckDuckGo browser extensions (Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Brave), or DuckDuckGo for Mac, you can go to duckduckgo.com/email (beta).