DuckDuckGo Email Protection Service Now Open To All

Technology Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG0LH_0hZPayl200
Search Engine Journal

Previously in testing, the email protection service from privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo is now available to all users. Email trackers are stopped before they reach users' personal inboxes when they create a free "@duck.com" email address.

What Does DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection Service Do?

With DuckDuckGo's Email Protection service, you may hide your real email address from businesses by using either a personal or private address.

Before an email even reaches your inbox, DuckDuckGo disables the trackers that listen in on your location when you open it, the time you open it, and the device you used. The number of trackers taken down and the companies they belonged to is also listed.

In order to track how and when recipients view emails and the devices they utilised, businesses embed trackers inside email messages' visuals and links.

“In our closed Email Protection beta, we found that approximately 85 percent of beta testers’ emails contained hidden email trackers. Companies can use this information to build a profile about you,” said DuckDuckGo.

Your email address is connected to a variety of your online behaviours, such as social network use, online purchasing, and more, making it possible for tracking companies to profile you.

“Email Protection works seamlessly in the background to deliver your more-private emails right to your inbox,” the company added.

While you surf different websites, DuckDuckGo automatically detects email fields and offers you the option to create a unique Private Duck Address for further protection against email address profiling.

In the same way that your Personal Duck Address forwards emails with privacy upgrades to your personal mailbox, it was stated that Private Duck Addresses do the same.

Install the most recent version of the DuckDuckGo mobile app (iOS/Android), enter Settings, and choose Email Protection.

When using a desktop version of one of the DuckDuckGo browser extensions (Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Brave), or DuckDuckGo for Mac, you can go to duckduckgo.com/email (beta).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Technology# Business# Search Engine# Social Media# DuckDuckGo

Comments / 4

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
559 followers

More from Technology Journal

California State

California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law

On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.

Read full story
187 comments

PlayStation 5 Is Getting a Price Increase in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Asia, and Australia

The suggested retail price for PlayStation 5 has increased in a number of international areas, including the UK, Europe, Canada, and Sony's home market of Japan. The switch was revealed in a blog post by Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who attributed it to "the worldwide economic climate."

Read full story

Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system

Meta has launched what it refers to as Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global rollout will be slow, but both "accounts" should be used in place of the Facebook and Instagram logins that individuals previously used to access the company's virtual reality (VR) system.

Read full story

YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users

A dedicated podcasts platform would be added to YouTube soon, according to reports that surfaced earlier this year. This was an indication that the firm was becoming more serious about its investments in podcasts and the potential ad money they may generate.

Read full story

Unveiling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: lighter, more potent, and faster

After the past week, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has been in the news for breaking a production SUV record at Pikes Peak. With Simone Faggioli at the wheel, the Urus Performante completed the renown hill climb in 10 minutes and 32 seconds.

Read full story
1 comments

Britain lays forth a plan for the use of autonomous vehicles by 2025

Britain announced plans for new rules and 100 million pounds ($119.09 million) in funding on Friday, stating that it intended a widespread implementation of autonomous vehicles on roads by 2025.

Read full story

DoorDash is cancelling its delivery agreement with Walmart

After more than four years of distributing Walmart's merchandise to customers, DoorDash is ending its collaboration with the retail behemoth. Business Insider was the first outlet to break the story.

Read full story
8 comments
Mary Esther, FL

An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuables

In connection with the theft of products valued at $16,000 out of bags at a Florida airport, an airline subcontractor was apprehended this month. According to officials, an Apple AirTag helped track him down.

Read full story
1 comments

SK On, a South Korean EV battery manufacturer, raises $1.5 billion for an expansion drive.

In order to expand production abroad, South Korean company SK On has raised nearly 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) from private equity firms, according to local media on Thursday. This has increased the company's valuation to roughly 20 trillion won.

Read full story

By 2025, China promises to support the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small businesses.

China promises to help the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small enterprises by 2025, according to the most recent Tweet from Reuters. China's finance and industry ministries announced on Wednesday that the country will support about 300 service platforms to aid in the digital transformation of 4,000–6,000 small and medium-sized businesses until 2025.

Read full story

Editing and unsending iMessages on an iPhone will be possible soon. This is how it functions.

You'll be able to edit and unsend text messages for the first time with Apple's new iOS 16 iPhone software, which is scheduled to launch in September. This implies that if you accidentally sent a message to the wrong recipient, you can delete it and go back and fix the mistake. If the person you're texting is also using iOS 16, they will be able to see the changed text or that you deleted a message.

Read full story

Apple reveals significant security flaws. Updates for Macs, iPads, and iPhones are recommended by experts.

For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple exposed critical security flaws that may possibly let attackers seize total control of these devices. On Wednesday, Apple published two security assessments regarding the problem, but nobody outside of tech media paid them much attention.

Read full story

Amazon is reportedly experimenting with a TikTok-style feed on its app

Amazon has apparently caught the TikTok bug and has decided to join the ranks of other businesses looking to attract customers by releasing imitations of the well-known social media platform.

Read full story
1 comments
Hanford, CA

Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in funding

The electric-vehicle company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., announced on Monday that it would receive up to $600 million in the capital as it prepares to introduce its FF 91 premium car later this year.

Read full story
8 comments

The Federal Reserve has issued guidance to banks considering cryptocurrency activities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday provided more advice for banks thinking about engaging in cryptocurrency-related operations, highlighting the need for enterprises to notify the Fed beforehand and ensure that anything they do is legal.

Read full story

Best Apple Watch Travel Apps in 2022

This article is not sponsored by any brand. Many of us have experienced this: Arriving in a new city eager to explore, you suddenly find yourself disoriented or unsure of where to go. Smartphones have greatly facilitated this, but occasionally we don't want to take them out in the heat of the moment. In similar situations, a useful wristwatch app can provide you with a quick glance at the same data you can access on your phone without having to go into your pocket.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competition

Florida's Stuart A painting of a Martin County High School girl hugging her mother is now visible to hundreds of millions of people on Google's home page. A competition for K–12 students to design their own variations of the Google logo was won this year by Sophie Araque-Liu, a 16–year–old senior from Stuart, Florida. Each state and U.S. territory submitted a nomination, and a team of judges chose the winner.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk claims that his tweet about purchasing Manchester United was a joke

Elon Musk later emphasized that his tweet about purchasing Manchester United was a joke. In a tweet posted on Tuesday night, Musk stated his support for "the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party."

Read full story
1 comments
Naperville, IL

Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student Loans

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Read full story
363 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy