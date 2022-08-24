Meta officially rolls out its new metaverse ID system

Ariful Islam | Medium

Meta has launched what it refers to as Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global rollout will be slow, but both "accounts" should be used in place of the Facebook and Instagram logins that individuals previously used to access the company's virtual reality (VR) system.

Both new and experienced Metas VR users must create a Meta account in order to log in and access the metaverse. After objections regarding privacy concerns relating to the use of personal social media accounts, the corporation decided to do away with the traditional method of signing in.

According to the business, people can still create a Meta account using their Facebook and Instagram identities. The Account Center—the focal point for connected experiences in Meta—will connect users who choose to build their meta accounts through their social network accounts.

Although the company urges users to connect using a Meta account, individuals who are already utilizing an Oculus login can continue to do so until January 1, 2023.

The company asserts that it "still has access to all of your past VR purchases and downloads" as customers make the switch.

Although connecting social network accounts managed by Meta is not required, the company nonetheless offers it as a choice. The business asserts that more metaverse experiences, including live stream sharing, chatting, and discovering followers more quickly, will be made possible by the connection.

You must have the most recent version of the Oculus app and VR headset software in order to even begin creating a Meta account.

As the internet giant continues to prioritize privacy, meta accounts will provide users three choices: "Open to Everyone," "Friends and Family," and "Solo." Each of these settings has an impact on who may connect to and view a user's account.

The privacy settings will automatically default to "Friends and family" if a user elects to forego them. Additionally, individuals have the choice to make their Horizon profile private, which necessitates them to accept follow requests.

Accounts for minors between the ages of 13 and 17 are by default set to private.

The accounts are currently exclusively connected to VR-related logins, although Meta may eventually broaden this capability.

Source: TechCrunch, Yahoo