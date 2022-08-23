YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users

Quora

A dedicated podcasts platform would be added to YouTube soon, according to reports that surfaced earlier this year. This was an indication that the firm was becoming more serious about its investments in podcasts and the potential ad money they may generate.

Following the discovery that the URL was active before any official announcement, YouTube has today verified that the location of the new podcast is currently online for US users.

YouTube’s New Dedicated Podcasts Platform Will Help People Discover Popular Content

A few weeks ago, the dedicated podcast website YouTube.com/podcasts went live. It is now linked, at least for some users, on YouTube's existing Explore tab with other popular websites for gaming, sports, learning, fashion, and other topics. However, it was not visible in the website's sidebar navigation.

According to YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennigton, "The podcast destination page on YouTube helps users explore new and popular podcast episodes, shows, and artists, as well as recommend podcast content." "It is currently exclusively offered in the United States."

According to rumors, YouTube hired Kai Chuk, a podcast industry expert, to oversee its efforts in the field and has been paying well-known podcasters to record their shows. An 84-page presentation that described YouTube's dedicated podcasts platform roadmap was leaked in March by a website named Podnews.

In the document, YouTube made known that it intended to test the functionality by ingesting RSS feeds. It also included a new URL, YouTube.com/podcasts, but at the time the link wasn't functional.

YouTube Has Spent More than $1 Billion on the Generation of Digital Content

The development of podcasting on YouTube comes after major spending on the format by Spotify. The business has acquired comparable businesses for more than $1 billion. It built podcast ad tech platforms and services, launched premium podcast subscriptions, and brought studios and exclusive programming in-house.

This past June, Spotify touted the potential earnings from its podcasting endeavors, pointing out that its podcasting business generated over €200 million last year, rising 300% from 2020.