Unveiling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante: lighter, more potent, and faster

After the past week, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has been in the news for breaking a production SUV record at Pikes Peak. With Simone Faggioli at the wheel, the Urus Performante completed the renown hill climb in 10 minutes and 32 seconds.

The SUV has now been released, along with details that are distinctly un-SUV-like, which may be why it climbs the hill so quickly. The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante has a 3.3-second 0-100 km/h sprint time and is lighter and faster.

The Performante now boasts a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3:2, thanks to a weight reduction of 47 kg.

The Urus Performante can reach a high speed of 306 km/h while producing 666 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.3 seconds and stop from 100 km/h in 32.9 meters.

According to Lamborghini, the new Urus Performante has 8% more overall downforce and has improved aerodynamic efficiency. It receives a new differential that increases the ratio under drive conditions from 3.16 to 3.4 and under coasting conditions from 3.02 to 3.33.

For the first time, the Pirelli P Zero (sizes 285/40 R22 and 325/35 R22) and Urus Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R, semi-slick tyres made particularly for this SUV, are installed on the Urus Performante.

There are wider carbon fiber wheel arches surrounding the new optional 23" or forged 22" lightweight wheels with titanium bolts, which are supported by new steel springs that lower the Performante's chassis by 20 mm.

The front and rear wings, as well as the bumper, are noticeable on the Urus Performante, which also features a reduced stance. This has added 25 mm to its overall length. The SUV has a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber fins that are modeled after the Aventador SVJ.

The Urus Performante's interior cockpit comes standard with Nero Cosmus black Alcantara and innovative hexagonal seat stitching.

With the optional "Dark Package," customers can extend the matte black finish to other interior components, including the lever on the Urus's center "TAMBURO," which houses controls like the start/stop button and drive mode selector.

The Urus Performante has been introduced in international markets with a price tag that equates to about USD 219295 (or EUR 218,487) in Europe. By the end of this year, the first client deliveries will start.