Britain lays forth a plan for the use of autonomous vehicles by 2025

Britain announced plans for new rules and 100 million pounds ($119.09 million) in funding on Friday, stating that it intended a widespread implementation of autonomous vehicles on roads by 2025.

Automation can help reduce the number of crashes on our roads. Government data identifies driver behavior or error as a factor in 94 percent of crashes, and self-driving vehicles can help reduce driver error. Higher levels of autonomy have the potential to reduce risky and dangerous driver behaviors.

The developing market for driverless vehicles, which the government valued at 42 billion pounds and predicted could generate 38,000 new employment, was something it claimed it wanted to capitalize on.

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, "We want the UK to be at the forefront of developing and utilizing this fantastic technology, which is why we are investing millions in crucial research into the safety and setting the legislation to ensure we reap the full benefits that this technology promises."

While some self-driving cars may be permitted on major highways by the end of the year, Friday's statement also laid the groundwork for a much wider rollout, including for delivery and public transportation.

35 million pounds were included in the financing package for safety studies, which would inform new laws that were slated to take effect by 2025.

As a result, a human driver would not be held accountable for accidents involving self-driving cars, according to a government statement. "The legislation would indicate manufacturers are responsible for the vehicle's conduct when self-driving," it stated.

