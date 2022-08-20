DoorDash is cancelling its delivery agreement with Walmart

Investo Lingo

After more than four years of distributing Walmart's merchandise to customers, DoorDash is ending its collaboration with the retail behemoth. Business Insider was the first outlet to break the story.

Insider was informed by sources with knowledge of the situation that DoorDash terminated its agreement with Walmart because it was no longer mutually beneficial and the delivery service wanted to put more emphasis on "its long-term client relationships."

In a statement to TechCrunch, a DoorDash representative said, "We'd like to congratulate Walmart for their collaboration and are looking forward to continuing to create and support for businesses in the years ahead with our leading Marketplace and Platform capabilities."

This month, DoorDash allegedly gave Walmart a 30-day notice and a letter to cease their collaboration. In September, the termination will become effective.

In an email to TechCrunch, a Walmart representative said, "As for our agreement to part ways with DoorDash, we'd want to thank DoorDash for their collaboration and support of our consumers the previous several years."

With the termination, a relationship that started as a pilot in April 2018 to deliver Walmart goods to customers in the Atlanta metropolitan region would come to an end. Since then, the alliance has grown to include all 50 states.

Despite working with third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Walmart has also been concentrating on expanding its own delivery capabilities. For example, on Thursday, Insider revealed that Walmart was buying Delivery Drivers, the business that runs the Spark platform, which uses gig workers to deliver items to clients.

According to a spokeswoman for Walmart, Spark now provides the majority of Walmart deliveries and has grown to be the company's largest delivery service supplier.

On the other side, DoorDash has been developing its DoorDash Drive platform, a business-to-business solution that connects businesses with drivers via their own website or app.

DoorDash is getting ready to work with Facebook parent Meta while its connection with Walmart is going to an end. This week, DoorDash announced that it is now testing a service called DoorDash Drive that would let its drivers pick up and deliver things from the Facebook Marketplace to consumers. The test service is currently available from DoorDash and Meta in a number of American cities.

It's important to note that since March, DoorDash has been testing a function that enables users to return packages to the post office, UPS, or FedEx.