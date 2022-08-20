An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuables

Welt

In connection with the theft of products valued at $16,000 out of bags at a Florida airport, an airline subcontractor was apprehended this month. According to officials, an Apple AirTag helped track him down.

AirTag is a tracking device developed by Apple. AirTag is designed to act as a key finder, which helps people find personal objects.

AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy.

According to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Giovanni De Luca, 19, of Mary Esther, is accused of two charges of grand theft, a serious crime.

After becoming aware of suspicious activities at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in July, the OCSO Airport Security Unit opened an investigation.

A tourist complained that her luggage, which contained goods worth more than $1,600, had never arrived at her destination.

Her belongings were reported as missing or taken. The victim claimed that an Apple AirTag in her bag had last been active in Mary Esther.

On August 9, a different passenger reported that more than $15,000 in jewelry and other belongings had been stolen from his suitcase.

Cross-referencing nearby airport staff members led investigators to De Luca's home. Deputies found the objects reported missing on August 9 when at his house on August 10, according to the OCSO.

According to the sheriff's office, De Luca allegedly acknowledged searching through the first victim's luggage and taking an Apple AirTag. Her possessions have not been found.