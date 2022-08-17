KQ Education Group

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute (ITT) between January 1, 2005, and its liquidation in September 2016, including those who have not filed a borrower defense claim, will have all of their loans forgiven in full. Borrowers who are eligible for the assistance won't need to do anything extra to get the money.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated in a statement that "it is time for student borrowers to cease bearing the weight from ITT's years of deception and false promises." The evidence demonstrates that ITT's management has been purposefully misleading students about the caliber of their programs for years in order to profit from federal student loan programs, with no consideration for the suffering this would create.

Kevin Modany, the former CEO of ITT, and Daniel Fitzpatrick, the former CFO, agreed to pay $200,000 and $100,000, respectively, as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 for allegedly misleading investors, CNBC Make It previously reported. Neither man admitted guilt, however.

The ITT institution misled students about their employment prospects, their ability to transfer credits to other schools, and the accreditation of its associate degree in nursing, according to the Biden administration, which has already approved about $1.9 billion in debt relief for 130,000 borrowers who attended ITT.

According to a department spokesperson who spoke with CNBC Make It, Tuesday's announcement is the second largest targeted debt relief action by the Biden administration for defrauded borrowers, trailing only the $5.8 billion cancellation of loans for 560,000 students who attended the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges that was announced in June.

Including $13 billion for borrowers who were misled, this puts the total amount of loan relief offered by the administration to an estimated $32 billion.

The department also disclosed that it has formally informed DeVry University, a private for-profit university with headquarters in Naperville, Illinois, that it must pay millions of dollars for accepted borrower defense applications. This is part of the department's larger efforts to provide targeted loan relief to vulnerable and defrauded borrowers.

According to a spokeswoman for DeVry University, the university's administration "expected" the department's notification and is currently analyzing the notice that was forwarded to them.

The representative stated, "It is important to emphasize that such student claims date back to advertising that was utilized between 2008 and 2015, preceding the creation of DeVry as an independent school with a new board and leadership. “We continue to believe the Department mischaracterizes DeVry’s calculation and presentation of graduation outcomes in certain advertisements, and we do not agree with the conclusions they have reached.”

Despite White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-statement Pierre to reporters last week that "no decisions have been made" regarding the end of the pause, some experts believe the pandemic-era relief policy will be extended once more, at least through the end of the year. The news comes just two weeks before the department's pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections, which was first implemented in March 2020, is set to expire.

According to Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden will make a decision regarding broader federal student loan forgiveness by August 31 — the day payments are expected to resume.

According to CNBC, White House officials are focusing on wiping away $10,000 for all borrowers who make under $150,000 annually, but the administration has not yet officially confirmed such plans.

The majority of borrowers would have to self-certify on StudentAid.gov that they satisfy the requirements for relief, according to a letter recently obtained by Politico, although several million borrowers for whom the agency has income information accessible would receive debt relief automatically.

According to a representative for the Education Department, no decisions have been made about the agency's "study of broad-based debt cancellation," and they would not comment on "any reported internal documents or internal deliberations about hypothetical scenarios." A request for a response from CNBC Makes It was not immediately answered by the department.