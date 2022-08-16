American Airlines places order for 20 supersonic jets from Boom Supersonic

Technology Journal

The second major airline to place a bet on the reintroduction of ultra-fast air travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b05He_0hJXcWJM00
TheVerge

The order for up to 20 supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic, with an option for an additional 40 jets, was made public by American Airlines on Tuesday. In just two years, American is the second significant airline to wager on the comeback of ultra-rapid air travel.

Although the precise sum of money exchanged was not made public, American claimed that the 20 original aircraft's deposit was nonrefundable. However, that agreement is still open to modification depending on the results of American's safety examinations and Boom's capacity to fulfill its commitments despite never having constructed or flown a full-scale supersonic aircraft.

Before any Overtures are delivered, Boom "must satisfy American's other normal conditions and industry-standard operational, performance, and safety requirements," according to American. Boom's Overture aircraft are anticipated to be deployed in 2025, take off in 2026, and carry passengers by 2029, assuming they pass inspection.

Then, according to Boom, supersonic aircraft will be able to fly from New York to London, a seven-hour flight, in only 3.5 hours, or from Los Angeles to Sydney, a 15-hour flight, in just six hours and 45 minutes. Boom said that the price of a ticket may reach $5,000 per seat, but American made no mention of prices.

It's the newest agreement made by Boom, a startup based in Colorado that has been working to revive commercial supersonic air travel since Concorde's bankruptcy in the early 2000s.In addition to American Airlines, the company has an agreement to provide 15 aircraft to United Airlines, with the possibility of another 35 aircraft, subject to safety inspections. In addition, Boom has agreements or contracts with the US Air Force, Rolls-Royce, and others.

The company has collected $240 million in finance and has preorders from Virgin Group and Japan Airlines, both of which are developing their own supersonic aircraft.

Boom unveiled their modified Overture design in July of last year, which included an additional engine, a curved fuselage, and gull wings. The full-scale Overture will measure 205 feet long, cruise at 60,000 feet above the ground, and reach speeds of Mach 1.7.

The jets will be "net-zero carbon" and optimized to run on 100% renewable aviation fuel, according to Boom. However, the business has not yet offered more information regarding the kind of fuel they would be using or how they would reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Environmental organizations fear that increased pollution will result from traveling at higher speeds. Approximately 2% of all CO2 emissions caused by humans are produced by the worldwide aviation industry, however supersonic aircraft are believed to be much more harmful. Boom claims that its goal is to be carbon neutral, but, to put it simply, moving faster requires more fuel.

Boom is running behind schedule despite having pledged to start test flights by 2017 and transport actual people by 2020. That timetable has now been delayed by almost ten years. The business is also researching cutting-edge innovations that might dampen the sonic boom that results from a supersonic aircraft breaking the sound barrier.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# technology# american airlines# tech news# global news# travel

Comments / 4

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
428 followers

More from Technology Journal

Britain lays forth a plan for the use of autonomous vehicles by 2025

Britain announced plans for new rules and 100 million pounds ($119.09 million) in funding on Friday, stating that it intended a widespread implementation of autonomous vehicles on roads by 2025.

Read full story

DoorDash is cancelling its delivery agreement with Walmart

After more than four years of distributing Walmart's merchandise to customers, DoorDash is ending its collaboration with the retail behemoth. Business Insider was the first outlet to break the story.

Read full story
7 comments
Mary Esther, FL

An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuables

In connection with the theft of products valued at $16,000 out of bags at a Florida airport, an airline subcontractor was apprehended this month. According to officials, an Apple AirTag helped track him down.

Read full story
1 comments

SK On, a South Korean EV battery manufacturer, raises $1.5 billion for an expansion drive.

In order to expand production abroad, South Korean company SK On has raised nearly 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) from private equity firms, according to local media on Thursday. This has increased the company's valuation to roughly 20 trillion won.

Read full story

By 2025, China promises to support the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small businesses.

China promises to help the digitalization of 4,000–6,000 small enterprises by 2025, according to the most recent Tweet from Reuters. China's finance and industry ministries announced on Wednesday that the country will support about 300 service platforms to aid in the digital transformation of 4,000–6,000 small and medium-sized businesses until 2025.

Read full story

Editing and unsending iMessages on an iPhone will be possible soon. This is how it functions.

You'll be able to edit and unsend text messages for the first time with Apple's new iOS 16 iPhone software, which is scheduled to launch in September. This implies that if you accidentally sent a message to the wrong recipient, you can delete it and go back and fix the mistake. If the person you're texting is also using iOS 16, they will be able to see the changed text or that you deleted a message.

Read full story

Apple reveals significant security flaws. Updates for Macs, iPads, and iPhones are recommended by experts.

For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple exposed critical security flaws that may possibly let attackers seize total control of these devices. On Wednesday, Apple published two security assessments regarding the problem, but nobody outside of tech media paid them much attention.

Read full story

Amazon is reportedly experimenting with a TikTok-style feed on its app

Amazon has apparently caught the TikTok bug and has decided to join the ranks of other businesses looking to attract customers by releasing imitations of the well-known social media platform.

Read full story
1 comments
Hanford, CA

Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in funding

The electric-vehicle company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., announced on Monday that it would receive up to $600 million in the capital as it prepares to introduce its FF 91 premium car later this year.

Read full story
4 comments

The Federal Reserve has issued guidance to banks considering cryptocurrency activities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday provided more advice for banks thinking about engaging in cryptocurrency-related operations, highlighting the need for enterprises to notify the Fed beforehand and ensure that anything they do is legal.

Read full story

Best Apple Watch Travel Apps in 2022

This article is not sponsored by any brand. Many of us have experienced this: Arriving in a new city eager to explore, you suddenly find yourself disoriented or unsure of where to go. Smartphones have greatly facilitated this, but occasionally we don't want to take them out in the heat of the moment. In similar situations, a useful wristwatch app can provide you with a quick glance at the same data you can access on your phone without having to go into your pocket.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competition

Florida's Stuart A painting of a Martin County High School girl hugging her mother is now visible to hundreds of millions of people on Google's home page. A competition for K–12 students to design their own variations of the Google logo was won this year by Sophie Araque-Liu, a 16–year–old senior from Stuart, Florida. Each state and U.S. territory submitted a nomination, and a team of judges chose the winner.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk claims that his tweet about purchasing Manchester United was a joke

Elon Musk later emphasized that his tweet about purchasing Manchester United was a joke. In a tweet posted on Tuesday night, Musk stated his support for "the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party."

Read full story
1 comments

Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student Loans

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Read full story
357 comments

Ola, financed by SoftBank, will introduce its first electric vehicle in 2024

As the competition to establish a presence in India's emerging EV market heats up, the CEO of Ola Electric announced on Monday that his company would introduce an all-electric car capable of reaching speeds of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (just over 62 mph) in under four seconds.

Read full story
1 comments

BlackRock invests $700 million in battery storage in Australia.

Akaysha Energy, an Australian company that creates battery storage and renewable energy projects, will soon be acquired by a fund managed by BlackRock Real Assets. BlackRock stated in a statement on Tuesday that it planned to invest over $1 billion AUD (about $700 million) "to support the build-out" of more than 1 gigawatt of battery storage assets."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy