American Airlines places order for 20 supersonic jets from Boom Supersonic

The second major airline to place a bet on the reintroduction of ultra-fast air travel.

TheVerge

The order for up to 20 supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic, with an option for an additional 40 jets, was made public by American Airlines on Tuesday. In just two years, American is the second significant airline to wager on the comeback of ultra-rapid air travel.

Although the precise sum of money exchanged was not made public, American claimed that the 20 original aircraft's deposit was nonrefundable. However, that agreement is still open to modification depending on the results of American's safety examinations and Boom's capacity to fulfill its commitments despite never having constructed or flown a full-scale supersonic aircraft.

Before any Overtures are delivered, Boom "must satisfy American's other normal conditions and industry-standard operational, performance, and safety requirements," according to American. Boom's Overture aircraft are anticipated to be deployed in 2025, take off in 2026, and carry passengers by 2029, assuming they pass inspection.

Then, according to Boom, supersonic aircraft will be able to fly from New York to London, a seven-hour flight, in only 3.5 hours, or from Los Angeles to Sydney, a 15-hour flight, in just six hours and 45 minutes. Boom said that the price of a ticket may reach $5,000 per seat, but American made no mention of prices.

It's the newest agreement made by Boom, a startup based in Colorado that has been working to revive commercial supersonic air travel since Concorde's bankruptcy in the early 2000s.In addition to American Airlines, the company has an agreement to provide 15 aircraft to United Airlines, with the possibility of another 35 aircraft, subject to safety inspections. In addition, Boom has agreements or contracts with the US Air Force, Rolls-Royce, and others.

The company has collected $240 million in finance and has preorders from Virgin Group and Japan Airlines, both of which are developing their own supersonic aircraft.

Boom unveiled their modified Overture design in July of last year, which included an additional engine, a curved fuselage, and gull wings. The full-scale Overture will measure 205 feet long, cruise at 60,000 feet above the ground, and reach speeds of Mach 1.7.

The jets will be "net-zero carbon" and optimized to run on 100% renewable aviation fuel, according to Boom. However, the business has not yet offered more information regarding the kind of fuel they would be using or how they would reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Environmental organizations fear that increased pollution will result from traveling at higher speeds. Approximately 2% of all CO2 emissions caused by humans are produced by the worldwide aviation industry, however supersonic aircraft are believed to be much more harmful. Boom claims that its goal is to be carbon neutral, but, to put it simply, moving faster requires more fuel.

Boom is running behind schedule despite having pledged to start test flights by 2017 and transport actual people by 2020. That timetable has now been delayed by almost ten years. The business is also researching cutting-edge innovations that might dampen the sonic boom that results from a supersonic aircraft breaking the sound barrier.