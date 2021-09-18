7 Tips Follow Before Start Investing in Cryptocurrency

7 things to know before start investing in cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has become very popular in the past couple of years, even peoples believe that crypto is the future currency and it had replaced physical currency. Investing in crypto is a good opportunity in today's but speculate on which cryptocurrency perform very well in the future is a difficult task. But you can find the right cryptocurrency doing some analysis, so before start investing in cryptocurrency these seven things you must know.

Explore the Use Case of the Cryptocurrency you are investing in

The investing first step is to find the right cryptocurrency and then start the next step, which is exploring the specific use case of the cryptocurrency you are investing in such as scalability, trends, acceptability, etc.

Check the market capitalisation of each coin

The second step to crypto investing is to check the market capitalisation of each coin because a bigger market cap is a better sign of buying cryptocurrency. And it also helps in the analysis such as how much people can trust, valuation of each coin, current trends and other many factors are solved out in checking market capitalisation.

Diversify your portfolio

The third step is to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket because when you're investing in any sector such as cryptocurrency, you always play safe and try out to invest in a minimum of five different coins. Nobody can speculate which crypto coins are performed very well in future so don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Dollar-cost averaging

The fourth step is to calculate the dollar cost average and its direct impact on your investment portfolio because the cost of dollars is continuously moved. Dollar-cost averaging is an indicator to say the right time of investment, while the dollar cost average ratio is lower when is a sign to start investment.

Check the price history and developer activity

The fifth step in crypto investment is to check the price history and coin developer activity. The past year's price graphs are helped in buying the cryptocurrency and developer activities are guides to the future potential of each cryptocurrency have. The price history and developer activities are played the most important part in future prices.

Never invest more than what you can afford to lose

The future is unpredictable and the prices of cryptocurrency are always fluctuating so always invest safely and never invest more than what you can afford to lose because it bit riskier.

Think long term

The last step in crypto investing is to think long term, everyone knows compounding is the eighth wonder of the world and it takes time. A holding the cryptocurrency for a long period is more profitable and compounding effects work in the long period so always think long term investment.

