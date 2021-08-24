Google Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps From Play Store Getty Images

Google Play Store eliminated eight tricky crypto-mining apps after they were found out to be tricking users to watch advertising. These apps are convinced to the people as cryptocurrency cloud mining apps where users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money into a cloud-mining operation. The report says these apps cheated users into watching ads, spending for subscription services that have an average monthly fee of $15 and paying for boosted mining capacities without getting anything in return.

These eight fake cryptocurrency apps were:

BitFunds - Crypto Cloud Mining

Bitcoin Miner - Cloud Mining

Bitcoin (BTC) - Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

Crypto Holic - Bitcoin Cloud Mining

Daily Bitcoin Rewards - Cloud Based Mining System

Bitcoin 2021 - Bitcoin Cloud Mining

MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & BTC miner

Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

The report says that two of these malicious apps Bitcoin Rewards and Crypto Holic even paid; meaning users had to purchase them on installation. This method was used to gain the trust of the user. According to reports, Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining cost $12.99 to download, while Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System cost $5.99.

All of these fake apps had no crypto mining behaviour. It's transmitted out bogus mining monument via a local mining simulation module that included a counter and some random purposes.

One of the apps, MineBit Pro, also published in is terms of use that it is just an “Educational simulation/game developed to better teach people about crypto money ecosystem.”

These eight apps are overrun with ads of several ways with untrue promises like start mining after viewing the video advertising, boosted mining speed, and many other things are involved.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.