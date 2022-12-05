The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay

Photo by Plattens

A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.

The firms engaged experienced increases in income and staff productivity as well as decreases in absenteeism and attrition, according to data released on Tuesday. Additionally, employees who worked a four-day week were more likely to work from the office than from home.

“This is important because the two-day weekend is not working for people," principal researcher Juliet Schor, a sociologist and economist at Boston College who collaborated with colleagues at Cambridge University and University College Dublin, said. “In many countries, we have a workweek that was enshrined in 1938, and it doesn’t mesh with contemporary life. For the well-being of people who have jobs, it’s critical that we address the structure of the work week."

The study is the first in a series of six-month experiments orchestrated by the nonprofit advocacy organization 4 Day Week Global, which has its headquarters in New Zealand. A trial including the US and Canada started last month, and in February a pilot involving largely European and South African groups will start. The researchers will modify their data gathering with each iteration, including long-term monitoring of how businesses perform with lighter schedules. Neither 4 Day Week Global nor the study's funding.

The original data were gathered from companies and organizations in the US, Ireland, and Australia, tracking 969 employees as they decreased their workweeks by an average of six hours over a period of ten months without experiencing a salary increase.

Numerous measures, including productivity, health, and weariness, all showed improvement as the organizations through the transformation. The findings are released at a time when businesses and their employees are still experiencing high levels of burnout, stress, and weariness as they attempt to recover from the pandemic.

Measures of organizational performance were reliable. Revenue increased by around 8% throughout the trial and was up 38% from the previous year, showing steady development over the changeover. Even though it can be challenging to compare productivity among companies, the corporations gave the four-day schedules a positive rating, with an average score of 7.5 out of 10. Employee absence decreased from 0.6 to 0.4 days per month, while resignations barely changed and the number of new employees slightly rose. Businesses gave the whole experience a score of nine out of ten.

Leland claimed that with the new schedule, Kickstarter employees are more dedicated to sticking around over the long haul. He also claimed that as an executive who must work more than four days per week, he has personally discovered it to be much simpler to fit in some office-related tasks over the three-day break.

Four-day workweeks are not universally regarded as desirable or practical, and some people wonder whether companies who provide them—or its cousin, unrestricted paid time off—really want their staff members to be unemployed.

Since all of the participating organizations chose to participate, the study has the drawback that leadership was already in favor of four-day workweeks. However, workers who may not have chosen to participate were persuaded. Ninety-seven percent of workers preferred four-day schedules, claiming lower levels of work-related stress, burnout, anxiety, and weariness as well as fewer sleep issues.

Workers now meet the prescribed exercise goals set by the World Health Organization after increasing their exercise by 24 minutes each week.

Additionally, employees reported fewer family and work conflicts as well as fewer occasions of arriving home from work too exhausted to complete important domestic chores. Notably, the extra time off was spent on hobbies, cleaning, and personal care rather than secondary employment.

Additionally, the study's organizations tended to be smaller ones with worker numbers that were generally under 40 (between 10 and 400 employees). However, the researchers claim that for 2023 pilots, which will also allow for control groups within organizations, they are in discussions with larger, better-known businesses with 1,000 to 35,000 people. The majority of the participating companies were in the technology sector (36%) followed by professional services (27%) and nonprofits (9%), with the remaining companies being involved in the arts, manufacturing, construction, education, the food industry, health care, and retail. With a small number working in the UK, New Zealand, and Canada, the majority of staff were based in the US, Ireland, and Australia. Importantly, workers didn't notice a rise in the difficulty of their tasks. Workshops on lowering work hours by eliminating pointless, ineffective, and dishonest tasks were included in a two-month pre-planning program. The majority of businesses embraced four-day schedules, whereas a small minority chose shorter five-day schedules.

Four-day workweeks may benefit the environment, according to the research.

There is reason to expect that the effort to cut carbon emissions will succeed if work hours are reduced, according to Schor. Employee commutes decreased by an average of one hour per week, and the number of car commuters decreased by 4%, according to the researchers, who did not undertake a comprehensive environmental count. There is a link between work hours and emissions, according to earlier studies.

One negative finding related to gender was that there was no change in the distribution of home duties when males had a free day off, however they did contribute slightly more to child care.

After the trials, employees stated that they would require raises to maintain the current situation. 42 percent stated that they would require a pay rise of at least 26% to 50%, 13% that they would require a salary increase of more than 50% and 13% that no amount of money could get them back to a 40-hour workweek. The 4-day work week, in my perspective, is equivalent to a 25% wage raise, as one employee stated in a poll.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the companies have learned in a year," said Charlotte Lockhart, co-founder and managing director of 4 Day Week Global. “As wonderful as these results are, it’s just a pilot, and what we’re looking for is the long-term sustainable model."

Source: CNN, INSIDER