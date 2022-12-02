Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock

Photo by Wikipedia

According to a statement released by Florida's chief financial officer on Thursday, the state treasury will immediately order the freezing of roughly $1.43 billion in long-term securities and the removal of BlackRock as the manager of around $600 million in short-term overnight assets. The retreat is the most recent move in a larger campaign against businesses that uphold environmental, social, and corporate governance standards, led by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I need partners within the financial services industry who are as committed to the bottom line as we are – and I don’t trust BlackRock’s ability to deliver,” Patronis said in the statement.

“Using our cash, however, to fund BlackRock’s social-engineering project isn’t something Florida ever signed up for,” he said. “It’s got nothing to do with maximizing returns and is the opposite of what an asset manager is paid to do. Florida’s Treasury Division is divesting from BlackRock because they have openly stated they’ve got other goals than producing returns.”

Florida's proposed divestment was previously reported by Reuters. The Florida Department of Financial Services is responsible for managing over $60 billion in tax dollars.

According to Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for New York-based BlackRock, the business is "surprised" by the choice given the impressive returns it has generated for Florida over the past five years.

This year, Republicans are intensifying their criticism of investments in governance, society, and the environment. The GOP has made BlackRock, a big supporter of the approach and global custodian of $8 trillion, a top priority. This year, Louisiana and Missouri withdrew a combined $1.3 billion from BlackRock. And in August, Texas added the company to a list of those it claims should boycott the oil sector.

“Neither the CFO nor his staff has raised any performance concerns,” BlackRock’s Sweeney said in a statement. “We are disturbed by the emerging trend of political initiatives like this that sacrifice access to high-quality investments and thereby jeopardize returns, which will ultimately hurt Florida’s citizens. Fiduciaries should always value performance over politics.”

DeSantis and other state representatives issued a resolution in August requesting that state monies be invested without taking the "ideological objective" of the ESG movement into account.

“The tax dollars and proxy votes of the people of Florida will no longer be commandeered by Wall Street financial firms and used to implement policies through the board room that Floridians reject at the ballot box,” DeSantis said at the time.

The action comes after other such disputes with powerful corporations including Walt Disney Co. and PayPal Holdings Inc. Donald Trump's main competitor for the 2024 Republican presidential candidacy is believed to be DeSantis. In November, the governor easily won re-election on a platform of combating what he called Florida's "woke ideology," which is supported by Wall Street banks, asset managers, and big-tech firms.

BlackRock's Fink stated on Wednesday that his company has been attempting to address criticism for its support of sustainable investing from all sides of the political spectrum. Democrats and environmental activists have targeted BlackRock for investing in fossil-fuel firms, while Republicans have responded against his firm's adoption of what they have dubbed "woke" capitalism.

In light of this, BlackRock contributed unprecedented sums to US political campaigns this year. In order to "address the narrative," Fink stated on Wednesday that he has been spending a lot of time in Washington.

Source: REUTERS, THE HILL