Japan spent $43bn in October to defend the yen

According to the finance ministry, Japan spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention in October to prop up the yen, with investors eager for signs about how much more the authorities would step in to smooth the yen's rapid slide.

Money market brokers in Tokyo estimated that Japan may have spent up to 6.4 trillion yen ($42.8 billion) in unannounced interventions over the course of two trading days, so the actual amount of 6.3499 trillion yen ($42.8 billion) was in accordance with those estimates.

The yen's precipitous decline to a 32-year low of 151.94 to the dollar on October 21 presumably prompted the intervention, as did a subsequent one on October 24.

It was Tokyo's first yen-buying and dollar-selling intervention in more than two decades, although the sum was roughly double the 2.8 trillion yen spent last month. Between September 29 and October 27, the most recent intervention data was recorded.

The measures momentarily caused a decline in the value of the dollar relative to the yen of over 7 yen on October 21 and another loss of roughly 5 yen on October 24.

Since then, selling pressure on the yen has resurfaced.

"Big spending on intervention has proved effective to a degree," said Daisaku Ueno, chief FX strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The way Japan stepped into the market was a little indecent though as they apparently targeted thin trade seen late Friday evening and early Monday morning."

"This suggested that the Japanese authorities will continue to attack market players selling off the yen beyond 150 yen."

UPBEAT DATA FOR U.S. RATE HIKES

With the Bank of Japan still dedicated to ultra-low interest rates and positive U.S. consumer expenditure data drawing attention to ongoing inflation, the dollar was up again late Monday, up 1% at 148.45 yen.

A lot of people keep an eye on Japan's currency intervention statistics, which include monthly totals revealed at the end of each month and daily spending released in quarterly reports, to get a sense of how much more money Japan would be ready to spend on its incursions into the currency market.

Due to the finance ministry's silence this month on its apparent market involvement, the numbers released on Monday will receive further scrutiny. It validated the yen purchase that happened last month just after it happened.

While investors are curious to see how big of a commitment Japan will make to intervention, they should rest assured that the country has the financial wherewithal to keep stepping into the market for the foreseeable future.

Japanese Foreign Minister Masato Kanda has stated that the government will use all means necessary to intervene in the currency market.

Approximately one-tenth of Japan's nearly $1.2 trillion in foreign reserves at the end of September were held as deposits lodged with foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements and can be simply tapped for dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention.

In addition, U.S. Treasuries account for 80% of Japan's foreign reserves, which were acquired during periods of dollar-buying intervention when the yen was rising. Those are readily exchangeable for hard currency.

The ministry says it also has gold, IMF reserves, and IMF special drawing rights (SDRs), but that it would take time to convert those assets into dollars.

($1 = 148.4900 yen)

Source: The Japan Times, Financial Times

