New York City, NY

New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC

Tech Reviewed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JR6j_0iuIs80E00
Wikimedia Commons

New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.

For all firms with more than four employees, the salary transparency law is now in effect. Employers will be required to display pay information for all open positions and to respond to requests for salary information from job seekers.

The pay transparency rule has drawn criticism since some workers, like women and minorities, may experience discrimination as a result. The law's supporters contend that it will contribute to reducing the wage gap and fostering justice in the workplace.

According to a May statement by the New York City Commission on Human Rights, firms with four or more employees are required by the Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements rule to publish a "good-faith salary range" for all open positions, promotions, or transfer opportunities. For a business to be covered by the statute, at least one employee must be based in New York City. Salary information must be included in job advertisements. This covers the most well-known online job boards, such as LinkedIn. The Commission defines a salary as either an hourly rate of pay or an annual rate of pay.

The job posting must prominently display the wage details. If an employer does not disclose pay information in the job posting, they must do it upon request from the applicant. The wage information cannot be based on an employee's past salaries; it must be specific to the position being advertised.

All employers must abide by the law, regardless of their size, sector, or location. There are a few exceptions, though, including jobs that are exempt from wage and hour legislation, jobs covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and jobs where pay is a trade secret.

For employers in New York City, the new salary transparency rule will take effect on November 1, 2022.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a number of sizable New York City businesses, including JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, American Express, and Macy's, have started disclosing pay information ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. According to the Journal report, businesses have been examining their own pay practices and training managers to have difficult and potentially contentious salary discussions with employees before the law goes into effect.

The city's most recent effort to reduce the wage gap and advance workplace equity is the salary disclosure ordinance. A law banning businesses from asking job applicants about their past salaries was adopted by the city in 2016. By guaranteeing that job searchers have access to pay information before they even begin the application process for a job, the salary transparency law expands on that endeavor.

There are many advantages to wage transparency. Employers can use published pay statistics to guide candidates through challenging job markets. Additionally, it can help people recognize the value of their skills and save them time. According to The New York Times, salary transparency can aid in closing the gender pay gap. In the federal government, women are paid 93% of what males are paid, compared to 84% in the private sector.

The law requiring salary disclosure in job postings was initially passed in January. Salary information had to be posted by May 15, 2022, the deadline. Corporations and businesses opposed this law on the grounds that it would conflict with their diversity initiatives. The deadline would be extended until November 1 after the city council accepted an amendment.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, signed the final legislation on May 12 in New York.

The wage transparency regulation may alter how job candidates view organizations and the jobs they hold while also requiring employers to pay salaries that are appropriate. In a perfect world, fewer people would apply for jobs with lower compensation, which would encourage companies to raise salaries.

The effects of this regulation should be able to affect the market sooner than anticipated, even though they are still hypothetical at the present.

What do you think of the law requiring salary disclosure? Do you believe it will aid in the promotion of pay equity at work?

Source: The New York Times, CNBC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New pay transparency law# New York City# New laws# New York new corporate laws# Business

Comments / 1

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
212 followers

More from Tech Reviewed

Japan spent $43bn in October to defend the yen

According to the finance ministry, Japan spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention in October to prop up the yen, with investors eager for signs about how much more the authorities would step in to smooth the yen's rapid slide.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden Warns Oil Firms Will Face ‘Higher Tax’ If They Don’t Up Production

In his highly anticipated speech on Monday, US President Joe Biden discussed imposing windfall taxes on oil firms. He expressed shock and dismay by recent gains, which he called "war profiteering." However, there remained a dearth of information regarding the precise measures the government will take.

Read full story
5 comments

Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

Fearing severe COVID-19 limitations in the wake of an outbreak, workers at the world's largest iPhone production in China are reportedly leaving the site in droves. Over 200,000 people are employed at the plant in Zhengzhou, which is in the province of Henan in central China. Most iPhones are produced by this company. In a Sunday story, the Financial Times cited five employees who said that living circumstances had worsened since a COVID-19 outbreak had triggered tight pandemic containment limits in accordance with China's Covid-zero policy.

Read full story

Elon's first big move: pay to remain verified on Twitter

The verification system on Twitter has always been a contentious and difficult issue. There have been multiple stops and starts in the application process as the corporation has tried to streamline it. Since Elon Musk now controls the social media company, it's possible that the corporation will try to reverse the traditional model of verification by charging a monthly fee in exchange for a verified badge.

Read full story
4 comments

Elon Musk Completes $44 Billion Deal to Own Twitter

In a regulatory filing released on Friday, Twitter revealed that Elon Musk had finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the company, giving the world's richest man control of one of the most powerful social media networks.

Read full story
2 comments

iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law

Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.

Read full story

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

The Indian government's antitrust watchdog has fined Google $113 million for abusing its dominant position in the app store market by not allowing developers to use alternative payment processors for in-app purchases and app purchases. This is the second major penalty levied against the Android maker in as many weeks in India, its largest market by user count.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travel

After the city's annual Formula One event, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a record amount of passengers, with over 43,000 individuals leaving the airport on Monday.

Read full story

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Read full story

WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Max Pixel (Creative Commons) In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

Read full story
18 comments

Philips to cut 4000 jobs worldwide after hit from legal action

Plans have been announced by the Dutch giant to streamline operations and cut costs. Over the next few months, this will result in the immediate elimination of almost 4,000 jobs around the world.

Read full story

2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume. The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Read full story

Instacart May postpone IPO

Online grocery store and grocery delivery app Two sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters that Instacart is likely to delay its ambitions to go public in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has left investors anxious about increased volatility in capital markets.

Read full story

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.

Read full story

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris administration will be providing $2.8 billion to 20 battery companies across 12 states to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy