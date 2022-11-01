New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC

Wikimedia Commons

New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.

For all firms with more than four employees, the salary transparency law is now in effect. Employers will be required to display pay information for all open positions and to respond to requests for salary information from job seekers.

The pay transparency rule has drawn criticism since some workers, like women and minorities, may experience discrimination as a result. The law's supporters contend that it will contribute to reducing the wage gap and fostering justice in the workplace.

According to a May statement by the New York City Commission on Human Rights, firms with four or more employees are required by the Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements rule to publish a "good-faith salary range" for all open positions, promotions, or transfer opportunities. For a business to be covered by the statute, at least one employee must be based in New York City. Salary information must be included in job advertisements. This covers the most well-known online job boards, such as LinkedIn. The Commission defines a salary as either an hourly rate of pay or an annual rate of pay.

The job posting must prominently display the wage details. If an employer does not disclose pay information in the job posting, they must do it upon request from the applicant. The wage information cannot be based on an employee's past salaries; it must be specific to the position being advertised.

All employers must abide by the law, regardless of their size, sector, or location. There are a few exceptions, though, including jobs that are exempt from wage and hour legislation, jobs covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and jobs where pay is a trade secret.

For employers in New York City, the new salary transparency rule will take effect on November 1, 2022.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a number of sizable New York City businesses, including JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, American Express, and Macy's, have started disclosing pay information ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. According to the Journal report, businesses have been examining their own pay practices and training managers to have difficult and potentially contentious salary discussions with employees before the law goes into effect.

The city's most recent effort to reduce the wage gap and advance workplace equity is the salary disclosure ordinance. A law banning businesses from asking job applicants about their past salaries was adopted by the city in 2016. By guaranteeing that job searchers have access to pay information before they even begin the application process for a job, the salary transparency law expands on that endeavor.

There are many advantages to wage transparency. Employers can use published pay statistics to guide candidates through challenging job markets. Additionally, it can help people recognize the value of their skills and save them time. According to The New York Times, salary transparency can aid in closing the gender pay gap. In the federal government, women are paid 93% of what males are paid, compared to 84% in the private sector.

The law requiring salary disclosure in job postings was initially passed in January. Salary information had to be posted by May 15, 2022, the deadline. Corporations and businesses opposed this law on the grounds that it would conflict with their diversity initiatives. The deadline would be extended until November 1 after the city council accepted an amendment.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, signed the final legislation on May 12 in New York.

The wage transparency regulation may alter how job candidates view organizations and the jobs they hold while also requiring employers to pay salaries that are appropriate. In a perfect world, fewer people would apply for jobs with lower compensation, which would encourage companies to raise salaries.

The effects of this regulation should be able to affect the market sooner than anticipated, even though they are still hypothetical at the present.

What do you think of the law requiring salary disclosure? Do you believe it will aid in the promotion of pay equity at work?

Source: The New York Times, CNBC