Biden Warns Oil Firms Will Face ‘Higher Tax’ If They Don’t Up Production

In his highly anticipated speech on Monday, US President Joe Biden discussed imposing windfall taxes on oil firms. He expressed shock and dismay by recent gains, which he called "war profiteering." However, there remained a dearth of information regarding the precise measures the government will take.

Given that legislation addressing the issue will be dead on arrival in Congress, as my colleague Liam Denning observed yesterday, the fine print is probably meaningless. However, the fundamental question of why the current record earnings are fueling a wave of buybacks rather than increased output is still relevant.

Taxation or the fear of taxation is insufficient to account for it. Despite all the cautions that a revival of the 1980 US oil windfall tax would reduce rather than increase output, it's unlikely that a plan along those lines is being considered at the moment. The impact of such tax's direct excise levy on production on inhibiting investment was clear-cut and foreseeable. On the other hand, an income tax on "extra" profits is likely to benefit accountants who can reduce taxable income, with little to no effect on near-term output.

Better justification would concentrate on spending and demand. The Dallas Fed's assessment of the oil and gas industry found that prices were almost at record highs in September. Last week, shares of Schlumberger NV, one of the major winners from upstream expenditure, reached a four-year high. High fuel costs have a negative impact on equipment performance as well as oil production since they make it more expensive to operate your machinery.

Demand is the bigger issue. Any new supply may enter a market with a decreased demand for petroleum as a result of the Federal Reserve boosting interest rates. For the kind of immediate output that's projected to emerge from the US shale patch, that poses an urgent problem. The longest-dated 10-year contracts have recently been trading at a discount of more than $10 to four-year futures, even near the illiquid far end of the forward curve. Backwardation in short-dated futures is easily explained by the upward pressure on market prices, but in contracts that are several months out, it appears to be caused by structural demand weakness.

Perhaps we should trust oil producers' judgment if they choose to buy back their shares rather than increase production. That's probably the best use of their funds at the moment.

Concerned with oil prices? Not only the black gold is running low; but the green substance is also in peril. Olive oil prices have increased by 50% in the past year due to the Mediterranean drought, reaching record highs of just under €5,000 ($4,966) per tonne. The European Commission predicted last month that this season's output in Europe will be 25% lower than it was in 2021. The second-smallest crop ever could be harvested in Spain's Andalusia area. Greek millers are looking for subsidies to help them cope with rising processing costs brought on by rising energy prices. Italy's industry has warned of a genuinely nightmarish scenario—empty shelves in the extra virgin aisle—should European demand decline by 9% as a result.

Source: CNBC, BBC