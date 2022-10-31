Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

Tech Reviewed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwVm5_0it2RlKH00
Peakpx

Fearing severe COVID-19 limitations in the wake of an outbreak, workers at the world's largest iPhone production in China are reportedly leaving the site in droves.

Over 200,000 people are employed at the plant in Zhengzhou, which is in the province of Henan in central China. Most iPhones are produced by this company. In a Sunday story, the Financial Times cited five employees who said that living circumstances had worsened since a COVID-19 outbreak had triggered tight pandemic containment limits in accordance with China's Covid-zero policy.

Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing persons with knowledge of the situation, that the possibility of food shortages was a source of tension as only those working on manufacturing lines were given meal boxes. According to the media outlet, only the most basic necessities, such as bread, and instant noodles, were delivered to workers affected by COVID-19 or who were afraid to leave their dormitories.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Technology Group in China and Taiwan, said in a statement to Insider that it is "very aware that under the current situation, it is a protracted battle for safeguarding the health and safety of more than 200,000 employees in Foxconn's Zhengzhou park." The company did not make any reference to the social media postings.

Foxconn has stated that it will carry on with the 24-hour hotline it has established for its staff at the Zhengzhou park, which is part of its pandemic preparedness procedures. The report went on to say that the outbreak has calmed down and basic supplies are plentiful.

"For some employees who want to return home, the park is cooperating with the government to organize personnel and vehicles to provide a point-to-point orderly return service for employees, from today," Foxconn said. The company will coordinate with its other factories to minimize the impact on production capacity, it said.

Apple is about to begin its most important retail quarter of the year, and the Foxconn outbreak came at the worst possible time. A strong US currency and supply issues of higher-end iPhone models are to blame for Apple's predicted decreasing growth in the fourth quarter. According to a Reuters report from Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation, Apple's November production could be reduced by as much as 30 percent due to the events at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.

Insider's request for a response from Apple, sent after business hours, went unanswered for some time.

On Monday, Foxconn stock on the Taiwan Stock Exchange is trading at 45.50 New Taiwan Dollars, or $1.41, unchanged from Friday's close.

Source: BBC, Bloomberg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# iPhone# Apple# China# COVID# Covid 19 virus

Comments / 0

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
209 followers

More from Tech Reviewed

Japan spent $43bn in October to defend the yen

According to the finance ministry, Japan spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention in October to prop up the yen, with investors eager for signs about how much more the authorities would step in to smooth the yen's rapid slide.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC

New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden Warns Oil Firms Will Face ‘Higher Tax’ If They Don’t Up Production

In his highly anticipated speech on Monday, US President Joe Biden discussed imposing windfall taxes on oil firms. He expressed shock and dismay by recent gains, which he called "war profiteering." However, there remained a dearth of information regarding the precise measures the government will take.

Read full story
5 comments

Elon's first big move: pay to remain verified on Twitter

The verification system on Twitter has always been a contentious and difficult issue. There have been multiple stops and starts in the application process as the corporation has tried to streamline it. Since Elon Musk now controls the social media company, it's possible that the corporation will try to reverse the traditional model of verification by charging a monthly fee in exchange for a verified badge.

Read full story
4 comments

Elon Musk Completes $44 Billion Deal to Own Twitter

In a regulatory filing released on Friday, Twitter revealed that Elon Musk had finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the company, giving the world's richest man control of one of the most powerful social media networks.

Read full story
2 comments

iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law

Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.

Read full story

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

The Indian government's antitrust watchdog has fined Google $113 million for abusing its dominant position in the app store market by not allowing developers to use alternative payment processors for in-app purchases and app purchases. This is the second major penalty levied against the Android maker in as many weeks in India, its largest market by user count.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travel

After the city's annual Formula One event, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a record amount of passengers, with over 43,000 individuals leaving the airport on Monday.

Read full story

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Read full story

WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Max Pixel (Creative Commons) In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

Read full story
17 comments

Philips to cut 4000 jobs worldwide after hit from legal action

Plans have been announced by the Dutch giant to streamline operations and cut costs. Over the next few months, this will result in the immediate elimination of almost 4,000 jobs around the world.

Read full story

2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume. The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Read full story

Instacart May postpone IPO

Online grocery store and grocery delivery app Two sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters that Instacart is likely to delay its ambitions to go public in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has left investors anxious about increased volatility in capital markets.

Read full story

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.

Read full story

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris administration will be providing $2.8 billion to 20 battery companies across 12 states to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy