Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

Fearing severe COVID-19 limitations in the wake of an outbreak, workers at the world's largest iPhone production in China are reportedly leaving the site in droves.

Over 200,000 people are employed at the plant in Zhengzhou, which is in the province of Henan in central China. Most iPhones are produced by this company. In a Sunday story, the Financial Times cited five employees who said that living circumstances had worsened since a COVID-19 outbreak had triggered tight pandemic containment limits in accordance with China's Covid-zero policy.

Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing persons with knowledge of the situation, that the possibility of food shortages was a source of tension as only those working on manufacturing lines were given meal boxes. According to the media outlet, only the most basic necessities, such as bread, and instant noodles, were delivered to workers affected by COVID-19 or who were afraid to leave their dormitories.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Technology Group in China and Taiwan, said in a statement to Insider that it is "very aware that under the current situation, it is a protracted battle for safeguarding the health and safety of more than 200,000 employees in Foxconn's Zhengzhou park." The company did not make any reference to the social media postings.

Foxconn has stated that it will carry on with the 24-hour hotline it has established for its staff at the Zhengzhou park, which is part of its pandemic preparedness procedures. The report went on to say that the outbreak has calmed down and basic supplies are plentiful.

"For some employees who want to return home, the park is cooperating with the government to organize personnel and vehicles to provide a point-to-point orderly return service for employees, from today," Foxconn said. The company will coordinate with its other factories to minimize the impact on production capacity, it said.

Apple is about to begin its most important retail quarter of the year, and the Foxconn outbreak came at the worst possible time. A strong US currency and supply issues of higher-end iPhone models are to blame for Apple's predicted decreasing growth in the fourth quarter. According to a Reuters report from Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation, Apple's November production could be reduced by as much as 30 percent due to the events at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.

Insider's request for a response from Apple, sent after business hours, went unanswered for some time.

On Monday, Foxconn stock on the Taiwan Stock Exchange is trading at 45.50 New Taiwan Dollars, or $1.41, unchanged from Friday's close.

Source: BBC, Bloomberg