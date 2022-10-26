iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law

Wikimedia Commons

Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.

On Tuesday, Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, acknowledged the company's intention to comply with the EU's verdict without providing further context.

At a recent WSJ Tech Live event, Wall Street Journal contributor Joswiak expressed dissatisfaction with the global response to this problem on the part of governments. He said that the company had a disagreement with the European Union (EU) about ten years ago, when the EU was pushing for micro USB ports. Apple took a different approach to the issue than the regulatory body, whose goal was to simplify consumers' lives by reducing the variety of power adaptors they used, he said.

The iPhone, the iPad, and the AirPods all use Apple's proprietary lightning connector, which debuted nearly ten years ago. The most recent base iPad model is the latest in a sequence of iPads released over the past few years that use USB-C as its primary connector.

"We got to a better place which is power adapters with detachable cables. All of them are USB-A or USB-C and you choose the cable which is appropriate for your device. That allowed over a billion people to have that (lightning) connector and to be able to use what they have already and not be disrupted and cause a bunch of e-waste,” Joswiak said.

The European Union is not the only region working toward a universal mobile phone charger. Senate Democrats Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Ed Markey all signed an open letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in June urging the United States to adopt similar policies to those of the European Union. Connector rules are being considered in other countries, including Brazil and India.

Source: CNBC, Bloomberg