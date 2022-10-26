India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

Tech Reviewed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoCb7_0inF9Xeu00
Wikimedia Commons

The Indian government's antitrust watchdog has fined Google $113 million for abusing its dominant position in the app store market by not allowing developers to use alternative payment processors for in-app purchases and app purchases. This is the second major penalty levied against the Android maker in as many weeks in India, its largest market by user count.

The Competition Commission of India, which initiated the investigation into Google in late 2020, claims that the company's practice of requiring developers to use Google's own billing system for paid apps and in-app purchases through Play Store "constitutes an imposition of unfair conditions" in violation of the Act.

In its investigation, the regulator spoke with several major players in the industry, including Paytm, Zomato, Info Edge, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Microsoft, and Realme, and concluded that Google's decision to not use its billing system for its own apps like YouTube constitutes "imposition of discriminatory conditions."

As far as user numbers go, India is Google's biggest market. The firm has invested billions in the South Asian sector over the past decade as part of an aggressive global hunt for huge untapped regions to fuel its expansion.

Nearly all of India's 600 million internet users can connect with the firm. Nearly all (97%) of the local smartphone market is now owned by Android. Google Pay, the company's mobile payment service, is second only to the UPI network in terms of transaction volume. This network was developed by a consortium of banks and is now the preferred method of online financial transactions in India.

The antitrust watchdog has directed Google to introduce a series of changes to its Play Store policies, which as with allowing developers to use a third-party billing system, requires compliance within three months:

  • Google shall not prohibit app developers from contacting customers to advertise their apps or services or enforce any other anti-steering measures.
  • End users shall not be limited in any way with respect to their use of the features and services provided by app developers within applications, and Google shall not impose any such limitations.
  • Google is obligated to provide an open and honest policy regarding the information gathered through its platform, how that information will be used internally, and whether or not it will be shared with third parties, such as app developers or other organizations, including those affiliated with Google.
  • Google will not be allowed to use the transactional/consumer data of apps developed and acquired through GPBS to gain an unfair advantage in the market. Subject to the appropriate protections outlined in this decision, Google shall also provide access to the app developer of the data that has been created through the concerned app.
  • Google will not impose any terms on app developers (including those related to pricing) that are unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, or disproportionate to the services offered to the app developers.
  • Google must be completely forthright with app developers about the services they offer and the associated costs. Google must also make public its payment methodology and eligibility requirements for the charge in a clear and concise manner (s).
  • When it comes to processing payments through UPI in India, Google is obligated to treat all UPI-enabled apps equally, including those that aren't owned by Google.

Google has been ordered by the Commission to stop engaging in anti-competitive behavior, the Competition and Consumer Commission (CCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

In recent years, Google and Apple have taken a lot of flak from developers throughout the world for demanding that they utilize their billing systems, which has allowed them to earn a lot of money in commission for companies. As a result, Google is considering letting app creators in select areas, such as India, use a different payment method besides Google Play Pay.

The competition regulator fined Google $161.9 million and enacted a number of severe corrective measures last week for anti-competitive behavior involving Android mobile devices.

The regulator was looking into whether Google had abused its dominant position in the smartphone operating system (OS), app store (app store), web search services (search engines), non-OS specific mobile web browsers (browsers), and online video hosting platform (OVH) in India. The government agency found that Google was preeminent in all of the key markets.

The antitrust watchdog stated that Google should not restrict access to its Play Services APIs or other financial or nonfinancial incentives to manufacturers so that they are compelled to preinstall Google's suite of apps. For fear of punishment from Google, Amazon said to the regulator, more than half a dozen hardware vendors had indicated they could not get into a TV manufacturing arrangement with the e-commerce group.

Google released a statement last week calling CCI's order a "significant setback for consumers and businesses," saying it would expose users to "severe security concerns" and increase the "cost of mobile devices for Indians."

On Tuesday, Google announced that its legal team was reviewing the ruling and that it would have no further comment at this time. CCI stated in the order that it had doubts regarding the evidence upon which the regulator had relied to reach its judgment.

In a statement Wednesday, a Google spokesperson said: “Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.”

Source: Reuters, CNN, Nasdaq

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# India# Google# Business# Finance# Google payments

Comments / 0

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
151 followers

More from Tech Reviewed

Elon Musk Completes $44 Billion Deal to Own Twitter

In a regulatory filing released on Friday, Twitter revealed that Elon Musk had finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the company, giving the world's richest man control of one of the most powerful social media networks.

Read full story
2 comments

iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law

Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travel

After the city's annual Formula One event, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a record amount of passengers, with over 43,000 individuals leaving the airport on Monday.

Read full story

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Read full story

WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Max Pixel (Creative Commons) In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

Read full story
13 comments

Philips to cut 4000 jobs worldwide after hit from legal action

Plans have been announced by the Dutch giant to streamline operations and cut costs. Over the next few months, this will result in the immediate elimination of almost 4,000 jobs around the world.

Read full story

2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume. The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Read full story

Instacart May postpone IPO

Online grocery store and grocery delivery app Two sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters that Instacart is likely to delay its ambitions to go public in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has left investors anxious about increased volatility in capital markets.

Read full story

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.

Read full story

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris administration will be providing $2.8 billion to 20 battery companies across 12 states to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Google: India fines tech giant $161m for anti-competitive practices

India's competition authority hit Google with a $161.9 million punishment on Thursday for anti-competitive actions using Android mobile devices in "various areas," dealing a severe blow to the search giant in the vital overseas nation where it has put billions of dollars over the past decade.

Read full story

YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K

In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.

Read full story

Netflix Will Charge You Fees for Password-Sharing

In response to a fall in membership throughout the globe for the first time in a decade, Netflix has been testing these account-sharing fees in Latin America. Netflix is stepping up its efforts to get subscribers to stop skipping out on paying for the service by implementing a system that adds fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside of your household use your membership. This system is set to go into effect in the first quarter of 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft is building an Xbox mobile gaming store to take on Apple and Google

Microsoft is working on its own Xbox mobile storefront to compete with Apple and Google, according to the UK government's probe into the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Read full story

Netflix to expand into cloud gaming, opens new studio in Southern California

With the establishment of its new studio in Southern California, Netflix is continuing its aggressive growth in the game industry. Overwatch's current studio head, former Blizzard VP and executive Chako Sonny will reportedly be joining Netflix.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy