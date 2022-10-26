Austin, TX

Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travel

After the city's annual Formula One event, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a record amount of passengers, with over 43,000 individuals leaving the airport on Monday.

Exactly 43,177 people have left the building. On October 17, the day after the Austin City Limits Music Festival ended, there were 35,357 departures, setting a new record for the airport. Monday's total represented an increase of 22% above that number.

In order to put this in perspective, a high-volume day for airport workers is defined as any day in which more than 26,000 passengers leave the airport.

It was predicted that at least 40,000 people would use the airport on Monday, according to Elizabeth Ferrer, a representative for the airport. According to Ferrer, the airport workers employed a number of methods to ensure a smooth Monday, including announcing the necessity for passengers to check in early weeks in advance.

“We had all staff — including administrative staff, airport leadership, including the CEO — out there most of the day Monday starting from 3 in the morning to help direct passengers and answer passenger questions,” she said. “We also changed a little bit of the foot traffic flow to help enable people to queue up in a more orderly fashion.”

In the previous 12 months, Austin's airport has seen an increase in the frequency of its busiest days. Beginning in May, the airport began recommending that customers arriving for a domestic flight allow at least 212 hours to clear security.

Samantha Haynes, a representative for the airport, said they were preparing for a large influx of passengers due to the increased number of flights available and the anticipated rise in attendance at this year's Formula One event at Circuit of the Americas.

The COVID-19 lockdown and local population development, according to Haynes, are two other factors contributing to an increase in airport traffic beyond the influx of passengers brought by special events.

Airport officials report that passengers have been able to breeze past security checks despite the all-time high numbers of passengers. There have been no repeats of earlier this year when passengers left rental cars on the highway and security lines stretched outside the terminal.

According to Ferrer, issues and large delays were avoided on Monday thanks to the all-hands-on-deck mentality of the airport workers and an increase in Transportation Security Administration personnel. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been experiencing countrywide staffing issues, and in response to openings in Austin this year, the agency has temporarily assigned 15 more officers to serve at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In the spring, another 35 officers joined them, bringing the total to 50.

While some of those officers have left the Austin area, TSA has been asked to provide additional temporary workers in October so that the airport can handle increased passenger volume due to major events like Formula One and the Austin City Limits music festival, according to Ferrer. According to Ferrer, the airport does not keep track of security wait times, but he believed that most travelers were able to get through security in under 20 minutes on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration, Patricia Mancha noted that the city of Austin has sponsored a number of hiring fairs that have aided in speeding up the vetting process for security personnel, which has contributed to a decrease in vacancies at the agency. The number of open positions at the TSA and the number of employees stationed in Austin was both kept secret by Mancha, who cited security concerns.

“In Austin, I can confirm that they’ve been hiring left and right," she said. “Austin has done a fantastic job of trying to schedule as many fairs as they possibly can. ... They see that spending the extra time to bring people on board helps everyone.”

It is the city's intention to increase airport capacity as well. Because of the ever-increasing demand for flights out of Austin, the airport has been playing catch-up for years.

With the 2019 addition of nine gates, Austin-Bergstrom can now handle the 15 million annual departures originally planned for the airport. More than 17.3 million passengers used the airport that year.

Haynes said the airport's inability to predict passenger trends due to the coronavirus epidemic delayed the implementation of the city's 2040 master plan for the facility, which aims to increase capacity to 25 million outbound passengers by 2032.

In order to make more area for upgraded ticket counters and other amenities on the ground floor, an atrium will be filled in as part of the concept. An underground tunnel will link a new concourse with 10-20 gates to the existing terminal.

Source: Austin American-Statesman, Fox

