Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Users must activate their Venmo account before making a payment. When checking out on Amazon, customers have the option to "Add a Venmo account" under the "Select a payment method" heading. If they click this, they'll be taken to the Venmo app to finish logging in. On that same screen, customers can designate Venmo as their go-to payment method for Amazon transactions.

Customers can use their Venmo balance, linked bank account, or compatible debit card to make a purchase on Amazon using Venmo.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payment said in a statement. Credit and debit cards from major networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner's Club, and JCB are only some of the payment options now available on the e-commerce platform.

According to the "Netfluential and Edison Trends PayPal and Venmo Study," people who utilize Venmo make twice as many purchases as the typical consumer. That might be good news for Amazon if it means an increase in the volume of business conducted through the site.

This week, Amazon will reveal its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, and analysts predict that the company brought in between $125 billion and $130 billion in sales during the period. Notably, the company's Prime Day sales event in July was included in this quarter's results as well.

Source: CNBC, CNN