WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

At about 2:10 a.m. Pacific Time, WhatsApp began to restart, bringing relief to the billions of users and organizations that rely on the Meta-owned instant messaging and calling software.

WhatsApp didn’t share what caused the outage but confirmed it has fixed the issue. “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, users from all over the world began complaining that they were unable to send or receive new messages, sign up for WhatsApp, update profile information, or change their privacy settings.

When WhatsApp went down, according to DownDetector, a web site that monitors service performance, tens of thousands of people reported the outage. According to WaBetaInfo, another prominent tracking site, customers couldn't do anything to fix the problem because it was "server-side."

A representative from Meta previously told TechCrunch that the business was doing its best to restore WhatsApp for "everyone as rapidly as possible."

Government authorities, telecom providers, and a colossal user base have all come to rely on WhatsApp as an essential piece of the market's backbone. By 2020, the service had reached an unprecedented level of popularity, with more than 100 billion messages being sent each day.

As of early 2016, 60 billion messages were being sent and received daily between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. In May of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that iMessage and FaceTime were experiencing record usage, although he did not provide any numbers to back up his claim. When Apple last disclosed this information, it lagged far behind what was then WhatsApp's usage (podcast). WeChat, which also has more than a billion users, lags behind in terms of the number of messages sent and received every day.

Source: CNN, CNBC