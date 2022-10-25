Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Max Pixel (Creative Commons)

In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a series of announcements about electric vehicles and batteries in Georgia, and it is also the greatest investment in the state's history.

Hyundai's large plant in Bryan county, roughly 30 miles west of Savannah, will have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, and it intends to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

Attendees included Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who both spoke highly of the investment that will ultimately create 8,100 new jobs in the state. Next month, both Kemp and Warnock will be seeking re-election.

According to Kemp, Georgia has announced 30 projects connected to electric mobility since 2020, bringing in an estimated $13 billion in investment and creating nearly 19,000. Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. stated in December that it would spend $5 billion in the state.

The groundbreaking occurs as tensions rise between the United States and Korea and the European Union over tariffs on EVs.

In order to receive U.S. tax credits, electric vehicles must be produced in North America, per the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Vice President Joe Biden in August. Even though they have plans to produce EVs in the future, major European manufacturers and Hyundai's affiliate Kia Corp were not eligible for the subsidies.

Taeyong Cho, the Korean ambassador to the United States, recently informed reporters that the Biden administration and the Korean government are continuing to address the tax problem. According to him, it's not apparent if the issue can be fixed by rulemaking or whether the legislation needs to be changed by the United States Congress.

In an instant, the bill rendered ineligible for the tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle, roughly 70% of EVs.

The new U.S. law had a negative impact on sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States, causing a drop of about 14% from August to September.

When Hyundai reported its quarterly results on Monday, analysts expressed concern over the company's ability to sell electric vehicles in the United States in light of the new rules.

In a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Vice President Joe Biden reassured Yoon that new U.S. regulations would not harm South Korean automakers, as Yoon had requested last month.

Due to the law passed in August, only roughly 20 EVs, including Ford Motor Co. and BMW models, are eligible for subsidies.

Source: Reuters, US News