Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Tech Reviewed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Nwio_0im5k5VT00
Max Pixel (Creative Commons)

In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a series of announcements about electric vehicles and batteries in Georgia, and it is also the greatest investment in the state's history.

Hyundai's large plant in Bryan county, roughly 30 miles west of Savannah, will have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, and it intends to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

Attendees included Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who both spoke highly of the investment that will ultimately create 8,100 new jobs in the state. Next month, both Kemp and Warnock will be seeking re-election.

According to Kemp, Georgia has announced 30 projects connected to electric mobility since 2020, bringing in an estimated $13 billion in investment and creating nearly 19,000. Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. stated in December that it would spend $5 billion in the state.

The groundbreaking occurs as tensions rise between the United States and Korea and the European Union over tariffs on EVs.

In order to receive U.S. tax credits, electric vehicles must be produced in North America, per the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Vice President Joe Biden in August. Even though they have plans to produce EVs in the future, major European manufacturers and Hyundai's affiliate Kia Corp were not eligible for the subsidies.

Taeyong Cho, the Korean ambassador to the United States, recently informed reporters that the Biden administration and the Korean government are continuing to address the tax problem. According to him, it's not apparent if the issue can be fixed by rulemaking or whether the legislation needs to be changed by the United States Congress.

In an instant, the bill rendered ineligible for the tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle, roughly 70% of EVs.

The new U.S. law had a negative impact on sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States, causing a drop of about 14% from August to September.

When Hyundai reported its quarterly results on Monday, analysts expressed concern over the company's ability to sell electric vehicles in the United States in light of the new rules.

In a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Vice President Joe Biden reassured Yoon that new U.S. regulations would not harm South Korean automakers, as Yoon had requested last month.

Due to the law passed in August, only roughly 20 EVs, including Ford Motor Co. and BMW models, are eligible for subsidies.

Source: Reuters, US News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hyundai# EV# Electric Cars# Technology# Business

Comments / 13

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
151 followers

More from Tech Reviewed

Elon Musk Completes $44 Billion Deal to Own Twitter

In a regulatory filing released on Friday, Twitter revealed that Elon Musk had finalized his $44 billion acquisition of the company, giving the world's richest man control of one of the most powerful social media networks.

Read full story
2 comments

iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law

Apple has been under pressure from consumers and regulators to switch the iPhone's charging port from the lightning connector to USB-C. The pressure on the tech behemoth to make the changeover was amplified earlier this month when the European Parliament approved a law requiring phone manufacturers to embrace USB-C ports by 2024.

Read full story

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

The Indian government's antitrust watchdog has fined Google $113 million for abusing its dominant position in the app store market by not allowing developers to use alternative payment processors for in-app purchases and app purchases. This is the second major penalty levied against the Android maker in as many weeks in India, its largest market by user count.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travel

After the city's annual Formula One event, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a record amount of passengers, with over 43,000 individuals leaving the airport on Monday.

Read full story

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Read full story

WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

Read full story
1 comments

Philips to cut 4000 jobs worldwide after hit from legal action

Plans have been announced by the Dutch giant to streamline operations and cut costs. Over the next few months, this will result in the immediate elimination of almost 4,000 jobs around the world.

Read full story

2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume. The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Read full story

Instacart May postpone IPO

Online grocery store and grocery delivery app Two sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters that Instacart is likely to delay its ambitions to go public in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has left investors anxious about increased volatility in capital markets.

Read full story

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.

Read full story

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris administration will be providing $2.8 billion to 20 battery companies across 12 states to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Google: India fines tech giant $161m for anti-competitive practices

India's competition authority hit Google with a $161.9 million punishment on Thursday for anti-competitive actions using Android mobile devices in "various areas," dealing a severe blow to the search giant in the vital overseas nation where it has put billions of dollars over the past decade.

Read full story

YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K

In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.

Read full story

Netflix Will Charge You Fees for Password-Sharing

In response to a fall in membership throughout the globe for the first time in a decade, Netflix has been testing these account-sharing fees in Latin America. Netflix is stepping up its efforts to get subscribers to stop skipping out on paying for the service by implementing a system that adds fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside of your household use your membership. This system is set to go into effect in the first quarter of 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft is building an Xbox mobile gaming store to take on Apple and Google

Microsoft is working on its own Xbox mobile storefront to compete with Apple and Google, according to the UK government's probe into the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Read full story

Netflix to expand into cloud gaming, opens new studio in Southern California

With the establishment of its new studio in Southern California, Netflix is continuing its aggressive growth in the game industry. Overwatch's current studio head, former Blizzard VP and executive Chako Sonny will reportedly be joining Netflix.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy