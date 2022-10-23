2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Wikimedia Commons

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

This Thursday, it was also announced that the COLA for 2023 will be 8.7 percent, the greatest increase in more than four decades. Benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) will rise by more than $140 a month on average beginning in 2023.

In January 2023, more than 65 million Social Security pensioners will see their benefit payments increase by 8.7 percent. As of December 30th, 2022, more than 7 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income will start receiving higher benefits.

According to SSA Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, "Medicare premiums are coming down and Social Security payouts are going boosted in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room." For the first time in almost a decade, Medicare premiums will not be increasing this year, thanks to this year's big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, demonstrating that we can provide additional assistance to older Americans who rely on the benefits they have earned.

The Social Security Administration has announced that all retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, as well as SSI recipients and representative payees, would receive COLA notices by mail during the month of December.

Get your Social Security COLA notice through the Message Center of your personal my Social Security account if you'd want to know your new benefit amount sooner. Prior to getting the mailed notice, the data will be made available in early December. Premature access to benefit amounts is not permitted. Because the SSA will send you a COLA notice either electronically or by regular mail, you won't have to take any action.

Those who would rather access their COLA notices online than via mail can do so by logging into their Social Security account, going to the Message Center, and changing their choices.

In addition, you can set up email or text message notifications to let you know when you have new messages. This will prevent you from missing out on critical correspondence, such as your COLA notification. To receive the 2023 COLA notice online, you must register an account by November 15 if you do not already have one.

Source: CNET, CNBC