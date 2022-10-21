BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

Wikimedia Commons

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

The declaration by the German manufacturer on Wednesday shows its dedication to switching to electric-vehicle production in North America, which is in line with similarly ambitious ambitions by other major automakers.

More than 11,000 people already call the 7-million-square-foot automobile factory in Greer, South Carolina, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains home.

The company has stated that once the battery plant is constructed in nearby Woodruff, it will employ 300 people.

BMW also announced that it has secured a contract with Japanese battery cell supplier Envision AESC to supply cells for the new class of at least six electric SUVs to be produced at the Greer factory by 2030.

It is currently unknown where in South Carolina Envision intends to construct its new facility. How many individuals will be hired is a secret that the firms won't reveal. However, the potential workforce is large, as 1,100-2,200 people will be employed at battery cell plants being constructed by other companies.

For the electric SUVs produced at the larger plant in Woodruff, cells from the smaller Envision production will be assembled into battery packs. There is a significant labor saving in assembling cell packs compared to making individual cells.

The company claims that the new cells would include improved battery chemistry, allowing them to store more energy.

Envision already operates a factory in the United States; it is located in Smyrna, Tennessee, not far from a Nissan assembly plant; and it is constructing a second factory in Kentucky.

Already, the BMW factory produces lithium-ion battery modules for two plug-in gas-electric hybrid SUVs. Greer's factory, which debuted 30 years ago, currently produces 11 different SUV varieties. BMW claims to be the leading automotive exporter in the United States in terms of car value thanks to the factory.

On Wednesday at the Greer facility, firm chairman Oliver Zipse stated, “We are anticipating the growing demand for electric vehicles not only in the United States but around the world,”

BMW did not provide any information on when the first new electric vehicle might be created. Nonetheless, according to Zipse, the business plans to grow EV manufacturing at the plant by 10% every two years, with the ultimate objective of having EVs account for 50% of its overall vehicle production by 2030.

BMW will still produce gas-powered automobiles at its Greer facility, however, as Zipse put it, "We offer choice, not limitations.”

Zipse said the South Carolina plant is the largest for the German manufacturer and that the firm has invested $12 billion there since construction began in 1992.

As automakers in North America aim to develop a domestic supply chain for the next generation of vehicle propulsion, BMW's announcement follows multiple waves of battery and electric vehicle assembly facility announcements.

In addition to Ford's target of having 50% of its global output be electric vehicles by 2030, other automakers have also established their own lofty plans for electric vehicle production, with General Motors saying it expects to build only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

Tesla plans to construct a second facility in North America, and Ford, General Motors, Hyundai-Kia, and VinFast have all said that they will construct or retrofit existing facilities to produce electric vehicles.

A total of eleven battery manufacturing facilities in the United States have been announced by Honda, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis, and Vietnam's VinFast.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a new piece of legislation in the United States, provides additional incentives for battery manufacturers to locate their operations in North America by offering tax credits for manufacturing and a tax credit of up to $7,500 that can be used to offset the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle; however, in order to receive the full credit, the vehicle must have a battery manufactured in North America with at least 40% of the metals mined or recycled within the continent.

Sales of electric vehicles are predicted to skyrocket between now and 2030, both in the United States and around the world, but they will still account for slightly more than a third of all new vehicles sold in the United States at the beginning of the next decade.

According to projections made by the LMC Automotive consulting firm, EVs will account for 13.5% of U.S. sales by 2025 and 36.4% by 2030, up from a projected 5.6% this year.

