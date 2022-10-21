Spartanburg, SC

BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina

Tech Reviewed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ARBP_0ii17lZu00
Wikimedia Commons

BMW plans on spending $1 billion on its massive factory close to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in order to begin production of electric vehicles, and another $700 million on the construction of an electric-battery plant in the area.

The declaration by the German manufacturer on Wednesday shows its dedication to switching to electric-vehicle production in North America, which is in line with similarly ambitious ambitions by other major automakers.

More than 11,000 people already call the 7-million-square-foot automobile factory in Greer, South Carolina, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains home.

The company has stated that once the battery plant is constructed in nearby Woodruff, it will employ 300 people.

BMW also announced that it has secured a contract with Japanese battery cell supplier Envision AESC to supply cells for the new class of at least six electric SUVs to be produced at the Greer factory by 2030.

It is currently unknown where in South Carolina Envision intends to construct its new facility. How many individuals will be hired is a secret that the firms won't reveal. However, the potential workforce is large, as 1,100-2,200 people will be employed at battery cell plants being constructed by other companies.

For the electric SUVs produced at the larger plant in Woodruff, cells from the smaller Envision production will be assembled into battery packs. There is a significant labor saving in assembling cell packs compared to making individual cells.

The company claims that the new cells would include improved battery chemistry, allowing them to store more energy.

Envision already operates a factory in the United States; it is located in Smyrna, Tennessee, not far from a Nissan assembly plant; and it is constructing a second factory in Kentucky.

Already, the BMW factory produces lithium-ion battery modules for two plug-in gas-electric hybrid SUVs. Greer's factory, which debuted 30 years ago, currently produces 11 different SUV varieties. BMW claims to be the leading automotive exporter in the United States in terms of car value thanks to the factory.

On Wednesday at the Greer facility, firm chairman Oliver Zipse stated, “We are anticipating the growing demand for electric vehicles not only in the United States but around the world,”

BMW did not provide any information on when the first new electric vehicle might be created. Nonetheless, according to Zipse, the business plans to grow EV manufacturing at the plant by 10% every two years, with the ultimate objective of having EVs account for 50% of its overall vehicle production by 2030.

BMW will still produce gas-powered automobiles at its Greer facility, however, as Zipse put it, "We offer choice, not limitations.”

Zipse said the South Carolina plant is the largest for the German manufacturer and that the firm has invested $12 billion there since construction began in 1992.

As automakers in North America aim to develop a domestic supply chain for the next generation of vehicle propulsion, BMW's announcement follows multiple waves of battery and electric vehicle assembly facility announcements.

In addition to Ford's target of having 50% of its global output be electric vehicles by 2030, other automakers have also established their own lofty plans for electric vehicle production, with General Motors saying it expects to build only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

Tesla plans to construct a second facility in North America, and Ford, General Motors, Hyundai-Kia, and VinFast have all said that they will construct or retrofit existing facilities to produce electric vehicles.

A total of eleven battery manufacturing facilities in the United States have been announced by Honda, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis, and Vietnam's VinFast.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a new piece of legislation in the United States, provides additional incentives for battery manufacturers to locate their operations in North America by offering tax credits for manufacturing and a tax credit of up to $7,500 that can be used to offset the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle; however, in order to receive the full credit, the vehicle must have a battery manufactured in North America with at least 40% of the metals mined or recycled within the continent.

Sales of electric vehicles are predicted to skyrocket between now and 2030, both in the United States and around the world, but they will still account for slightly more than a third of all new vehicles sold in the United States at the beginning of the next decade.

According to projections made by the LMC Automotive consulting firm, EVs will account for 13.5% of U.S. sales by 2025 and 36.4% by 2030, up from a projected 5.6% this year.

Source: CNN, CNBC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BMW# EV# Cars# Electric Cars# Business

Comments / 2

Published by

Here You Will Get All The Major Tech Revolutions Taking Place every day. The latest tech news about the world's best (and sometimes worst) hardware, apps, and much more. From top companies like Google and Apple to tiny startups.

New York, NY
109 followers

More from Tech Reviewed

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon recently made an announcement that it would begin supporting Venmo payments. The business has announced that beginning today, a limited number of consumers will have access to this feature, and by Black Friday of next month, all U.S.-based users of the Amazon website and mobile app will have access to it.

Read full story

WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage

A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia

Max Pixel (Creative Commons) In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments

Philips to cut 4000 jobs worldwide after hit from legal action

Plans have been announced by the Dutch giant to streamline operations and cut costs. Over the next few months, this will result in the immediate elimination of almost 4,000 jobs around the world.

Read full story

2023 Social Security payouts will grow by over $140 per month. How much more money can you get?

Many Social Security users, now that they know the cost-of-living increase for 2019, will likely also be interested in knowing what this means in terms of their actual financial benefits. On Thursday, the Social Security Administration issued a blog with some helpful advice.

Read full story

Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume. The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Read full story

Instacart May postpone IPO

Online grocery store and grocery delivery app Two sources familiar with the strategy told Reuters that Instacart is likely to delay its ambitions to go public in 2022 due to market uncertainty that has left investors anxious about increased volatility in capital markets.

Read full story

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.

Read full story

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris administration will be providing $2.8 billion to 20 battery companies across 12 states to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities.

Read full story
1 comments

Google: India fines tech giant $161m for anti-competitive practices

India's competition authority hit Google with a $161.9 million punishment on Thursday for anti-competitive actions using Android mobile devices in "various areas," dealing a severe blow to the search giant in the vital overseas nation where it has put billions of dollars over the past decade.

Read full story

YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K

In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.

Read full story

Netflix Will Charge You Fees for Password-Sharing

In response to a fall in membership throughout the globe for the first time in a decade, Netflix has been testing these account-sharing fees in Latin America. Netflix is stepping up its efforts to get subscribers to stop skipping out on paying for the service by implementing a system that adds fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside of your household use your membership. This system is set to go into effect in the first quarter of 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft is building an Xbox mobile gaming store to take on Apple and Google

Microsoft is working on its own Xbox mobile storefront to compete with Apple and Google, according to the UK government's probe into the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Read full story

Netflix to expand into cloud gaming, opens new studio in Southern California

With the establishment of its new studio in Southern California, Netflix is continuing its aggressive growth in the game industry. Overwatch's current studio head, former Blizzard VP and executive Chako Sonny will reportedly be joining Netflix.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV Production

BMW AG, a German luxury automobile manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it will invest $1.7 billion in its operations in the United States in preparation for the production of battery-electric vehicles.

Read full story
California State

Biden moves one step closer to making giant Pacific Ocean wind turbines a reality

According to the report, on December 6th, the Biden administration will hold the first offshore wind lease sale for the Pacific, allowing energy businesses a chance to conduct preliminary research into the viability of large-scale floating wind farms.

Read full story
2 comments

Netflix Launches Profile Transfer Feature Globally

Today, Netflix announced the release of "Profile Transfer," a new tool that allows current members to transfer to new accounts without having to recreate their profiles. This safeguards information like viewing history recommended content, and favorite episodes and movies from being lost should the user ever decide to delete their account.

Read full story

Apple Announces Spatial Audio For Mercedes-Benz Cars

Apple's latest foray into the auto industry is a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Universal Music Group to deliver the company's immersive surround-sound audio product to vehicles.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy