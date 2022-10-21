Elon Musk launches Burnt Hair perfume

Telanganatoday.com

Elon Musk claims he has received $3 million from the sale of his "Burnt Hair" perfume.

The Boring Company's online shop sold $100 bottles of their scent, selling 30,000 in just one week.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable,” the tech billionaire tweeted last week. “Why did I even fight it for so long?!”

The Boring Company's hat and a modified roofing torch, both of which went on sale in 2016, ran out in days.

Mr. Musk called his latest creation "the finest fragrance on Earth" and a “unique, limited edition collector’s item”.

The Burnt Hair fragrance is already being offered for sale on eBay at prices ranging from $200 to $3,000.

A $250 bottle of Tesla Tequila was offered through one of Mr. Musk's other companies, and the 'Not-A-Flamethrower' and 'World's most boring hat' from The Boring Company saw huge markups once they sold out.

Previous perfume sales were used to fund the startup's tunnel-digging efforts, but it's unclear how the new money will be put to use.

Mr. Musk founded the company out of his frustration with L.A. traffic, but there is still no commercial tunnel under the Golden State.

The only profitable enterprise is the underground Las Vegas Loop transit system, which uses Tesla vehicles to ferry riders between three stops.

According to the company's website, “To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels are needed,” therefore we'll either need flying cars or tunnels.

Tunnels are safer than flying cars since they are underground, out of sight, and not subject to the elements.

Source: CNET, CNN