Texas sues Google over alleged biometric data collection

The state of Texas has filed yet another lawsuit against an internet service provider (ISP) over concerns regarding the privacy of its residents' personal information while using those services products. In this case, the complaint is that Google is illegally collecting the biometric data of users without their consent.

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas warned on Thursday that through services like Google Photos and Google Assistant, Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.) had acquired millions of biometric identifiers from Texans, such as voice prints and recordings of face geometry.

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated," Paxton said. 

The federal lawsuit singles out "photo grouping" technology as one of its primary targets "used by Google Photos, wherein the program scans uploaded photos for human faces, classifies them into albums according to the people depicted therein, and so on. This facilitates the organization and retrieval of images of certain people from a huge photographic archive.

The lawsuit claims that Google can collect and keep biometric data of everyone who appears in an image uploaded to the platform, whether they are registered users or not.

The commercial collection of biometric identifiers without the individual's agreement is illegal in Texas, one of just a handful of states with such a biometric privacy regulation. Penalties for the infractions may total up to $25,000.

Paxton wants Google to stop collecting this information temporarily while he pursues appropriate civil fines.

