YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K

Wikimedia Commons

In an experiment conducted earlier this month, YouTube required certain free users to pay for a premium account upgrade so that they could view 4K films. In light of user complaints, the corporation has decided to halt the experiment.

YouTube announced the conclusion of the test on Twitter, writing, “viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership.” As a result, now everyone may watch videos in HD quality without having to pay a monthly fee.

YouTube conducted the study to see how subscribers would react if a certain function were to be moved to the paid tier. A user who received a pop-up inviting them to upgrade was "a part of our experiment to know better the feature preferences of Premium & non-Premium viewers," according to a tweet that has since been deleted.

Google's monthly subscription fees for YouTube Music are $9.99 and YouTube Premium is $11.99 in the United States. More than 50 million paying customers throughout the world have signed up for both services, according to the business. Ad-free streaming, video downloads for offline viewing, and background play are just some of the perks of a Premium subscription.

YouTube has several features that attempt to get viewers to upgrade to a paid membership. In an experiment conducted earlier this year, users were subjected to as many as eleven non-skippable commercials before the start of a lengthy video. The corporation only ran the test for a few days before canceling it.

Like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, YouTube now has a tool called handles that lets producers simply refer people to their channel.

Source: EnGadget, Yahoo