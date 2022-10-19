Netflix Will Charge You Fees for Password-Sharing

Netflix

In response to a fall in membership throughout the globe for the first time in a decade, Netflix has been testing these account-sharing fees in Latin America.

Netflix is stepping up its efforts to get subscribers to stop skipping out on paying for the service by implementing a system that adds fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside of your household use your membership. This system is set to go into effect in the first quarter of 2019.

When confirming the plan on Tuesday, the corporation did not disclose the cost of these additional charges. While the "basic" Netflix plan costs $10 per month for two people to watch, this new plan is charging an additional $2.50 per person to watch.

If Netflix maintains this policy, then the price for an additional US member sub-account would be around $3.50 to $4 per month.

Netflix recorded its greatest subscriber losses ever at the beginning of this year, prompting the company to investigate ways to force shared accounts to pay after years of being relatively lax about password sharing. Next month, in addition to the fees associated with sharing passwords, Netflix will introduce lower memberships sponsored by advertising.

Netflix's unrivaled market share and consistent subscriber growth over several years have prompted almost all of Hollywood's big media corporations to invest billions of dollars in their own streaming businesses. As a result of the so-called "streaming wars," many new streaming services have emerged, such as Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount Plus. This proliferation of services has increased the number of subscriptions you'll need to use (and often pay for) to watch your favorite shows and movies online.

Netflix, feeling the pressure of rising competition for your time and money, is turning to tactics it had previously rejected.

It appears that Netflix's plan to implement a global charge structure for exchanging passwords is based on a pilot program it has been running in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru for the past six months.

Netflix announced on Monday that it will be releasing a profile-transfer tool, a crucial component of the password-sharing fees trialed in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Using this function, a profile made on a family plan can move its viewing habits and personalized suggestions to a new, individual Netflix membership. Someone else's Standard or Premium subscription plan can be upgraded to include this new user.

Netflix announced in July it would be conducting a new kind of experiment in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. This criterion determined that the primary residence of an account holder was the membership's "home." If you stream at a different address for more than two weeks, your account will prompt you to set up and pay for an additional "home," with the maximum number of homes dependent on your current Netflix plan. It appears that Netflix is moving away from this strategy and back toward the other one it tried.

Source: USA Today, The Verge