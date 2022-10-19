Microsoft is building an Xbox mobile gaming store to take on Apple and Google

Wikimedia Commons

Microsoft is working on its own Xbox mobile storefront to compete with Apple and Google, according to the UK government's probe into the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to The Verge's reporting, Microsoft has submitted paperwork to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority stating that one of the reasons for its acquisition of Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard was to increase its position in the mobile gaming market.

"The transaction will improve Microsoft’s ability to create a next-generation game store which operates across a range of devices, including mobile as a result of the addition of Activision Blizzard’s content," the filing reads. "Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform.

"Shifting consumers away from the Google Play Store and App Store on mobile devices will, however, require a major shift in consumer behavior. Microsoft hopes that by offering well-known and popular content, gamers will be more inclined to try something new."

It's not obvious how the Xbox mobile store would work, but it would presumably provide a more focused method for consumers to buy and play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on the go.

This is similar to services Microsoft already provides, and it would pave the way for Microsoft to pursue a long-discussed goal of its own: granting developers greater autonomy while selling extensions directly to customers. With no cut taken out of every microtransaction's earnings like on Apple's App Store, the Xbox platform might become more appealing to game creators.

If Microsoft were to acquire Activision Blizzard, it would greatly improve the company's position in the mobile gaming market. Activision Blizzard owns one of the most consistently popular online games of all time in World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 (which hit 25 million players in its first week), and the aforementioned Call of Duty franchise, and the company noted later in the filing that three-quarters of its monthly active users are mobile customers.

According to the filing, mobile games accounted for more than half of Activision Blizzard's income in the first half of this year. This includes games like Candy Crush Saga, Call of Duty Mobile, and Diablo: Immortal.

As evidence that the industry as a whole is focusing on the mobile market, Sony announced PlayStation Studios Mobile in August 2022. If Microsoft's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard does not go through, it is unknown how this will affect Xbox's mobile strategy. Nevertheless, Apple will continue to explore mobile gaming regardless of whether or not it has blockbuster titles like Call of Duty or Candy Crush.

Xbox head Phil Spencer has expressed optimism about the status of Microsoft's $68.7 billion transaction, despite scrutiny from multiple U.S. senators, the city of New York, and the U.S. Justice Department, in addition to the UK government.

Source: The Verge, Cnet