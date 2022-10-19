Netflix to expand into cloud gaming, opens new studio in Southern California

Netflix

With the establishment of its new studio in Southern California, Netflix is continuing its aggressive growth in the game industry.

Overwatch's current studio head, former Blizzard VP and executive Chako Sonny will reportedly be joining Netflix.

“He could have done anything, but he chose to come here,” said Verdu. “You don’t get people like that coming to your organization to build the next big thing in gaming unless there’s a sense that we’re really in it for the long haul and in it for the right reasons.”

The streaming giant wants to strengthen its position in the gaming industry and is mulling over the possibility of launching its own cloud gaming service.

“It’s a value add,” said Verdu. “We’re not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It’s a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are.”

Not only would Netflix not be the first to try streaming video games, but others have already failed. Google's Stadia platform aimed to do precisely that by giving consumers access to a library of video games that could be played on any device, PC or console included. Google Stadia has a tough time staying afloat, and the company has revealed that would be shut down in January 2023 because to falling user numbers.

But Netflix doesn’t believe Stadia itself failed, just its business model. “Stadia was a technical success,” said Verdu. “It was fun to play games on Stadia. It had some issues with the business model, sure.” Although Google Stadia used a dedicated controller, Verdu wouldn’t confirm whether or not this would be the case for Netflix’s own cloud gaming service.

Netflix has been trying out games for a while now, but it appears that only a small fraction of its members actively engage with them,

Netflix now offers 35 games for download, with another 55 in development. These games are based on both original intellectual properties like Stranger Things and licensed properties like SpongeBob SquarePants. As of yet, it is unclear which video game Netflix's new studio will create first.

