BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV Production

BMW AG, a German luxury automobile manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it will invest $1.7 billion in its operations in the United States in preparation for the production of battery-electric vehicles.

The automaker has set aside $1 billion to convert its existing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to produce battery-electric vehicles. BMW claimed that by 2030, it intends to produce at least six fully electric cars at the site, making it a key component of the company's electrification strategy. About 20% of BMW's income that year came from the American market.

In a statement, Oliver Zipse, BMW Group Chairman of the Board of Management, said that the plant, which produces BMW's lineup of X utility vehicles as well as lithium-ion battery modules for two plug-in hybrid electric models, would be "a major driver" for BMW's electrification strategy.

New battery cells for BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology and the company's upcoming electric vehicles will be supplied by a battery plant managed by Chinese supplier Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corporation. According to BMW, the new battery format will increase energy density by over 20%, improve charging speed by 30%, and expand range by up to 30%.

BMW, like other manufacturers, is exploring alternative battery chemistries and powertrains; by 2025, the company plans to begin producing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in partnership with Toyota.

The automaker also announced plans to invest $700 million and create 300 new jobs by constructing a high-voltage battery-assembly plant in Woodruff, South Carolina.

According to BMW's announcement, the German automaker has contracted with the South Carolina-based battery cell manufacturer Envision AESC to supply its upcoming Spartanburg plant. The expert battery company also has alliances with BMW competitors like Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

BMW still plans to have at least half of its global sales come from battery-electric vehicles by 2030, although the company has acknowledged it may meet this aim sooner. BMW wants to more than treble the share of fully electric vehicles it sold worldwide in 2021 to 8.2% this year.

Source: CNBC, Bloomberg