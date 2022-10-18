Biden moves one step closer to making giant Pacific Ocean wind turbines a reality

According to the report, on December 6th, the Biden administration will hold the first offshore wind lease sale for the Pacific, allowing energy businesses a chance to conduct preliminary research into the viability of large-scale floating wind farms.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is offering leases for five tracts totaling about 373,270 acres off the coast of central and northern California. According to the Interior Department, the area has the potential to create more than 4.5 GW of offshore wind energy, which would be enough to supply power to more than 1.5 million homes.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland stated in a press statement dated October 18 that "the desire and momentum to construct a clean energy future is obvious."

This news comes as the United States strives to meet its target of installing 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 15 GW of floating wind energy by 2035. Ten competitive lease sales have been undertaken, and 27 operational commercial wind leases have been issued in the Atlantic.

To combat climate change, cut costs for American families, and create good-paying union jobs, Haaland stated, "Today, we are taking another step toward unlocking the vast offshore wind energy potential off our nation's west coast."

Due to the deep ocean off the West Coast, fixed-bottom turbines are unfeasible, but floating turbines could be used for the first time in U.S. wind projects planned offshore California.

Most commercial floating wind ventures are still in the preliminary stages because the technology is still relatively new. Although more than 50 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind has been installed worldwide, just 0.1 GW has been installed using floating turbines.

According to NOIA president Erik Milito, West Coast is primed to become a global leader in floating wind.

In a statement, Milito emphasized the importance of "scaling and deploying floating wind projects" in order to take advantage of the "huge wind potential" of the deepwater frontier areas off the coast of the United States and elsewhere. The expansion of renewable energy in California would be helped forward by federal offshore leasing and permitting.

According to the Department of the Interior, thousands of additional employment could be created in the lease regions.

According to the Oct. 18 announcement, the final lease areas, lease restrictions and conditions, and auction details will be published in the Federal Register later this week.

Source: CNN, Reuters

