Netflix Launches Profile Transfer Feature Globally

Today, Netflix announced the release of "Profile Transfer," a new tool that allows current members to transfer to new accounts without having to recreate their profiles. This safeguards information like viewing history recommended content, and favorite episodes and movies from being lost should the user ever decide to delete their account.

With the streaming service's recent crackdown on account sharing, the new profile transfer tool was likely introduced to entice users who had previously been using other people's accounts to sign up for and pay for their own.

There will be an email sent out to all customers today to let them know that the new functionality is available. Once available, customers can navigate to their profile icon on the Netflix homepage and select the “Transfer Profile” option.

The “Profile Transfer” option can also be turned off in account settings.

It's a fact of life that people travel. The population of a family typically increases over time. Sometimes people just stop being friends with each other. While everything else in your life may be changing, your Netflix experience shouldn't have to, as Timi Kosztin, Netflix's Product Manager for Product Innovation, noted in today's blog. "Let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax, and pick up watching right where you left off, no matter where life takes you."

Following a precipitous reduction in subscriptions, the streaming service stated it will experiment with password-sharing functionality. According to financial data released by Netflix for the first quarter of 2022, about 100 million homes have password freeloaders.

In March, Netflix implemented an “extra members” option in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, forcing customers to pay an extra cost for additional people mooching off their accounts. In July, Netflix began testing a “add a home” function in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The streaming giant, which has lost over one million members in recent months, made the statement today as it searches for new revenue streams to offset the decline. Just last week, Netflix unveiled a new, ad-supported, lower-priced plan.

Source: Netflix, TheVerge

