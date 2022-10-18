Apple Announces Spatial Audio For Mercedes-Benz Cars

Tuvie

Apple's latest foray into the auto industry is a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Universal Music Group to deliver the company's immersive surround-sound audio product to vehicles.

Starting with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as its expanding electric portfolio, the EQE sedan, EQE SUV, EQS sedan, and EQS SUV, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music will be natively incorporated into the automobile.

Spatial Audio, a new audio format that enhances music by giving it more room to breathe, clarity, and depth, made its premiere in the spring of 2021. Dolby Atmos was originally activated mechanically on all Dolby Atmos-capable Apple products, including iPhones, iPods, Macs, AirPods, and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 processor. Later, Android smartphones were also able to use Apple Music's spatial audio features.

Previously unavailable to Mercedes-Benz owners, Apple's "gold standard of sound" is now available, at a charge. A monthly $9.99 Apple Music subscription and a Mercedes with a Burmester high-end 4D or 3D sound system are required. Where the cost increases dramatically is at this point.

Burmester's 3D system will set you back $4,550. The more expensive Burmester D sound system costs $6,730 and features 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers that project sound from overhead, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, an 18.5-liter subwoofer, eight sound transducers (two per seat), and two amplifiers.

According to Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, "sound quality is tremendously essential to Apple Music," which is why Apple is "so happy to be collaborating with Mercedes" to bring Spatial Audio on Apple Music to cars natively for the first time.

As part of the deal, Universal Music Group is introducing a seal "Approved in a Mercedes-Benz" as "a gold standard of sound" for recording artists to use when approving final mixes of their songs.

This partnership, unveiled on Sunday at the Paris Motor Show, is more evidence of Apple's efforts to enter the automobile market. Apple announced earlier this year that the next iteration of its CarPlay system will run the entire instrument cluster, pitting it squarely against Google's in-vehicle operating system Android Automotive OS.