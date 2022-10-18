Kanye West to acquire ‘uncancelable’ social media platform Parler

Wikimedia Commons

Ye, aka Kanye West, the rapper, has reportedly agreed to purchase the "uncancelable free speech platform" Parler, as the two announced in a joint statement on Monday.

Parler has decided to sell in its entirety to West, but the social network will continue to get technical support from Parlement Technologies, including access to its private cloud services and data centre infrastructure. It is anticipated that the transaction would close during the current quarter.

In a statement, West said, "In a society where conservative beliefs are perceived to be controversial we have to make sure we have the freedom to openly express ourselves." West has accused Meta and Twitter of censoring him in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, West, who also owns clothing and sports firms, was banned from using Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments he had made.

After being removed from the Google Play Store in the wake of the Capital riots in January 2021 for its role in instigating violence, the conservative haven and Trump supporters Parler has returned to the store this past month.

The company has stated that the planned acquisition will guarantee Parler a future role in developing an uncancelable ecosystem where all views are heard.

Nashville-based Parler was co-founded in 2018 by John Matze and Rebekah Mercer, the latter being the daughter of Robert Mercer, the billionaire hedge fund manager and Breitbart founder. They have raised around $56 million in private finance. In an effort to get back into Apple's App Store last year, the firm, which has publicly railed against censorship and promoted itself as "free speech," introduced a content moderation layer to the platform.

According to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, Parler has collected just over 250,000 monthly active users across its iOS and Android apps. (Last information was provided to TechCrunch by a top executive in the sector.) Earlier this month, Pew Research revealed that 38% of the people surveyed had heard of Parler.

"This acquisition will transform the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech," Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said in a statement. Taking a bold step into the realm of free speech media, Ye will never longer have to worry about being banned from social media. Ye has, yet again, showing that he is ahead of the established media's version of events. Parlement would be proud to assist him in reaching his objectives.

