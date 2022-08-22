SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from Florida

Youtube | Strive Valley

A Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral launched 53 additional Starlink internet satellites on Friday, increasing the capacity of the largest fleet of spacecraft ever sent into orbit.

At 3:21:20 p.m. EDT, the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket launched from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (1921:20 GMT). With 1.7 million pounds of thrust from nine Merlin 1D engines, the rocket launched with more than 15 metric tonnes of payload on board.

The 53 satellites, which each weighed around 650 pounds (295 kilograms), were flat-packed to fit inside the nose cone of the Falcon 9 rocket for Friday's launch. The 56th Falcon 9 launch, known as Starlink 4-27, was largely focused on the deployment of satellites for the Starlink network.

The launch was the 171st Falcon 9 launch since the rocket's debut on June 4, 2010, and the 37th Falcon 9 mission of the year. It was the 146th mission that a Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy rocket had successfully completed without incident since a Falcon 9 exploded in 2016 during a pre-launch test, destroying its commercial satellite payload.

After taking off from pad 40, the Falcon 9 rocket turned northeast from Cape Canaveral. After firing for two and a half minutes, the first stage separated and started to descend toward SpaceX's drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is 400 miles (650 kilometers) away from the launch site in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first stage booster deployed four titanium grid fins to help guide the rocket through its supersonic re-entry into the atmosphere and employed cold gas thrusters to reorient itself to a tail-first position.

The Starlink satellites were launched into a transfer orbit between 144 and 208 miles (232 and 336 kilometers) away from the equator by the Falcon 9's upper stage, which burned for around six minutes.

During the second stage burn, the reusable payload fairing of the Falcon 9 was also jettisoned. The two pieces of the nose cone that splashed down under parachutes were being recovered by a recovery ship that was stationed in the Atlantic.

At T+plus 15 minutes, 15 seconds, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 successfully deployed the 53 Starlink satellites. After the upper stage of the Falcon 9 loosened the four retention rods holding the Starlink satellites to the rocket during launch, the spacecraft disengaged from the rocket.

The satellites will use their ion engines to accelerate to a height of 335 miles, where they will install their power-generating solar arrays (540 kilometers). Depending on the orbital plane each spacecraft is aiming towards, the orbit-raising maneuvers normally take a few weeks to a few months.

SpaceX has now launched 3,108 Starlink satellites after Friday’s mission, including prototypes and earlier spacecraft designs no longer in service.

A tabulation by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist and expert tracker of spaceflight activities, shows there are 2,809 Starlink satellites functional in orbit, as of Friday. The network has 2,313 satellites operational providing consumer broadband services, and the rest are maneuvering into the final orbital positions, according to McDowell.

SpaceX has two more Starlink missions scheduled before the end of August. One of them will take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and another will depart from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Next Saturday, August 27, is when the Starlink flight from Florida is expected to take off. Less than 36 hours before NASA aims to launch its massive Space Launch System moon rocket from pad 39B at Kennedy, the preliminary launch time for that mission is 10:22 p.m. EDT (0222 GMT on August 28).

There is no known launch date for the Vandenberg mission.

In Redmond, Washington, SpaceX's Starlink production facility produces the satellites. In order to facilitate data transfers in orbit without having to relay signals through ground stations, which have geographical and occasionally political limitations, the spacecraft is equipped with laser inter-satellite communications. Due to the fact that signals need to travel a shorter distance, laser crosslinks can help decrease latency in the Starlink network.

