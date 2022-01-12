The nurse murdered 7 veterans with insulin, and the judge said she was a monster

Tech Detective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naf0v_0dk7PIgD00
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

A former paramedic at a West Virginia Veterans Hospital was sentenced to seven life sentences on April 11 last year for giving an elderly man a lethal dose of insulin that killed seven veterans.

Reta Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder after murdering the men in 2017 and 2018.

Hospital superintendents began to suspect something was wrong with her in July 2018 and contacted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General, who began an investigation into the veteran's bizarre death.

After pleading guilty, Mays told investigators that she murdered the elderly "to get them to leave 'gently' because of the stress and chaos in her personal and professional life that gave her a sense of control."

But Assistant Attorney Douglas dismissed Mays' claims, calling her actions "predatory and systematic."

The Veterans Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) also blamed the hospital for "policy deficiencies and lapses in practice" and "insufficient medication management and safety practices" for Mays' reckless, multiple killings over such a long period of time without detection.

"While responsibility for these criminal acts clearly rests with Mays, OIG has identified her negligence at several key moments that, had the hospital handled differently, may have allowed Mays' actions to have been detected earlier, or possibly avoided altogether." Inspector General Michael Misal wrote in the report.

Nurses at the hospital were improperly allowed into the medication room, and the carts containing insulin were unlocked and left unattended. In addition, according to the OIG, the hospital used an "informal tracking system" that allowed Mace to take insulin without raising suspicion.

The hospital also ignored allegations of excessive violence that Metz faced as a corrections officer at the North Central Prison from 2005 to 2012.

On Tuesday, Mays cried in court after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. She told the court: "I know that words cannot change the pain of these families. I don't ask for forgiveness because if anyone did what I did, I couldn't forgive either."

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kerry showed no sympathy for the convicted murderer in his sentencing. Kerry told Mays on Tuesday: "Your attorney has pointed out many times that you should not be considered a monster. With all due respect, I disagree with that statement. You are the worst kind of person, you are a monster. "

This report sources are:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reta_Mays

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/reta-mays-va-hospital-second-degree-murder-sentenced-life-prison/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nurse# killer# crime

Comments / 117

Published by

Electronics and gaming enthusiast. Helps you stay up-to-date with the latest and funniest tech news.

Los Angeles, CA
99 followers

More from Tech Detective

The family of five dead: Husband killed his wife because of falsifying vaccine certificates

German "Focus" weekly reported that German police found a family of five tragically died in a house in the southeastern suburbs of Berlin. The local prosecutor's office announced the relevant case: the 40-year-old father killed his entire family and committed suicide because his wife forged a new crown vaccination certificate and worried that the children would be taken away by the government.

Read full story

The 'cannibal teacher' on trial accused of killing and cruelly eating his date

A German secondary school teacher has been on trial for murdering and eating a date to satisfy his "cannibalistic sexual desire". It is reported that this is not the first case of "cannibalism" in the country, there was a notorious similar case 20 years ago.

Read full story

The world's 500 richest people increased their wealth by $1 trillion last year, and Musk's increase exceeded 100 billion

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealth of the world's richest people, who are already incredibly rich, increased by a combined $1 trillion last year. Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has added nearly $118 billion to his wealth in the past 12 months alone. Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that 150 million people will be pushed into poverty in 2021. Other billionaires who have seen their fortunes increase significantly include luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault (up to $62.7 billion) and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin (up to $47 billion and $45 billion, respectively)). Mark Zuckerberg's wealth increased by about $25 billion.

Read full story
1 comments

Google provides quick home virus tests for regular employees, but their contract workers need to queue offline

Google offers high-end instant coronavirus testing for full-time employees working from home, but contract workers still have to go to the office and wait longer. Google allows full-time U.S. employees and their families to apply for a new coronavirus test provided by Cue Health, and get the test results at home in just a few minutes. According to a tweet by the Alphabet Workers Union on Tuesday, contract workers would have to report in person at a Google office in order to perform the nucleic acid test provided by BioIQ and then mail the monitoring sample to the lab.

Read full story

Nicolas Cage, 57, will be a father for the third time, and his 31 years younger Japanese wife is pregnant

Nicolas Cage, 57, started his fifth marriage in February 2021, marrying his Japanese girlfriend Shibata Riko, who is 31 years younger than him. The two held a "small but exquisite" wedding at a Las Vegas hotel in February last year, and Cage also took the initiative to reveal his Nevada marriage license. Recently, there is good news that Cage will become a father for the third time, but the expected date and gender of the child have not yet been announced.

Read full story
61 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Two Los Angeles police officers lost their jobs for catching Pokémon

Do you like Pokémon? Will you give up your job because of Pokémon? Someone will. It sounds incredible, but two police officers in Los Angeles really lost their jobs because of Pokémon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy