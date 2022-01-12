The nurse murdered 7 veterans with insulin, and the judge said she was a monster

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

A former paramedic at a West Virginia Veterans Hospital was sentenced to seven life sentences on April 11 last year for giving an elderly man a lethal dose of insulin that killed seven veterans.

Reta Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder after murdering the men in 2017 and 2018.

Hospital superintendents began to suspect something was wrong with her in July 2018 and contacted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General, who began an investigation into the veteran's bizarre death.

After pleading guilty, Mays told investigators that she murdered the elderly "to get them to leave 'gently' because of the stress and chaos in her personal and professional life that gave her a sense of control."

But Assistant Attorney Douglas dismissed Mays' claims, calling her actions "predatory and systematic."

The Veterans Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) also blamed the hospital for "policy deficiencies and lapses in practice" and "insufficient medication management and safety practices" for Mays' reckless, multiple killings over such a long period of time without detection.

"While responsibility for these criminal acts clearly rests with Mays, OIG has identified her negligence at several key moments that, had the hospital handled differently, may have allowed Mays' actions to have been detected earlier, or possibly avoided altogether." Inspector General Michael Misal wrote in the report.

Nurses at the hospital were improperly allowed into the medication room, and the carts containing insulin were unlocked and left unattended. In addition, according to the OIG, the hospital used an "informal tracking system" that allowed Mace to take insulin without raising suspicion.

The hospital also ignored allegations of excessive violence that Metz faced as a corrections officer at the North Central Prison from 2005 to 2012.

On Tuesday, Mays cried in court after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. She told the court: "I know that words cannot change the pain of these families. I don't ask for forgiveness because if anyone did what I did, I couldn't forgive either."

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kerry showed no sympathy for the convicted murderer in his sentencing. Kerry told Mays on Tuesday: "Your attorney has pointed out many times that you should not be considered a monster. With all due respect, I disagree with that statement. You are the worst kind of person, you are a monster. "

