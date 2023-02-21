Los Angeles, CA

Man Sentenced to 15 Years For Meth Scheme After IRS Investigation

TaxBuzz

A California man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a South Dakota methamphetamine and money laundering scheme.

An official release from the IRS shares that Los Angeles-based Daniel Fiero Navarrette, 54, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier. He is also required to serve 10 years probation upon release, and to pay pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Navarrette pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments on October 7, 2022. He has been in federal custody since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNodx_0kudn3pV00
Photo byCredit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

Navarrette's case stems from a March 2021 situation in which he reached an agreement to distribute a meth-laced substance in South Dakota.Apply⌘ + EnterRemove

Per the IRS, he provided a co-conspirator in South Dakota with large amounts of methamphetamine, and assisted his co-conspirator in setting meetings with other dealers to known to Navarrette. These appointments led to the exchange of multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine.

Navarrette and his co-conspirator laundered the money they received from their scheme in an attempt to avoid detection.

This case was investigated by multiple agencies -- IRS Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPZ4p_0kudn3pV00
Photo byCredit: Steven Puetzer/Getty Images

Following his sentencing, Navarrette was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

It is not known where he will serve his decade-and-a-half prison sentence.

What do you think about this case?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- IRS, Multiple Agencies Put Meth Dealer In Prison For 9 Years Following Third Federal Conviction

- Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# IRS# drugs# methamphetamine# prison

Comments / 3

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
16K followers

More from TaxBuzz

Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Art Dealer Takes Guilty Plea In Art Fraud Scam

A prominent Palm Beach art dealer has entered a guilty plea in regard to an art fraud scam involving Andy Warhol works and more. Daniel Elie Bouaziz pled guilty to federal money laundering charges as a result of his scheme to sell counterfeit artwork to patrons. According to an official release from the IRS, Bouaziz owns multiple art galleries in Florida, including Danieli Fine Art (at 226A Worth Avenue) and Galerie Danieli (at 230 Worth Avenue), in Palm Beach County.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Fight Billionaire Gov. For Tax Breaks as Team Plans New Stadium

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied organizations in the National Football League. The Bears were founded in 1920 and their legendary stadium, Soldier Field, opened as Municipal Grant Park Stadium on October 9, 1924. It was given its current name a year later.

Read full story
6 comments
Canton, OH

Ohio Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison For Illegal Gambling Scheme

An Ohio woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for her role in an illegal gambling scheme. According to an official release from the IRS, Rebecca Kachner and her co-conspirators owned and operated two illegal gambling businesses in the Canton area. These were known as Skilled Shamrock and Redemption.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years In Prison For Cocaine Conspiracy

A Rochester, New York man has been sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for a cocaine conspiracy that has been under investigation since October 2020. Daryl Green, who was previously convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of cocaine, has been sentenced to 87 months -- 7.25 years -- in prison.

Read full story
10 comments

IRS Confirms State Inflation Relief Payments Won't Be Taxed Federally

Following some confusion last week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that state-issued inflation relief checks in at least 20 states will not be taxed at the federal level.

Read full story
6 comments

IRS Urges Taxpayers In at Least 20 States to Hold Off on Filing Taxes

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging taxpayers in at least 20 U.S. states to hold off on filing their taxes for the 2022 tax year. The reason? The federal tax agency is unsure of how to deal with state tax refunds and credits that were issued due to record-breaking inflation rates last year.

Read full story
36 comments

More Prison Sentences For "Grandparent Scam" Perps With 68 Victims

More prison sentences have been handed down to perpetrators in a nationwide "grandparent scam" that first made headlines last summer. In August 2022, Jasaun Pope (AKA "Biz") -- one of five defendants in the case -- was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for U.S. mail fraud and money laundering offenses.

Read full story
32 comments
Dallas, TX

More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi Scheme

Additional defendants have been charged in a $50 million Ponzi scheme involving off-road tires. According to an official release from the IRS, federal grand jury has indicted two Texas men for their roles in one or more alleged conspiracies involving wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Read full story
25 comments
Marrero, LA

Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes

A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.

Read full story
84 comments
Fresno, CA

Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

According to a new release from the IRS, a hairstylist and an actress have been indicted on 12 counts in connection with a wild multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving a dying physician.

Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Proposes Ban on Sales Tax For Baby Formula, More

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican Presidential nod, has officially proposed a $115 billion budget for the Sunshine State. Notably, the plan comes with $1.5 billion in tax breaks for Florida residents, including a permanent ban on sales tax for certain products like baby formula and gas stoves. Last year, when DeSantis first pitched the proposal, he called the tax cut package the "largest" the state has ever seen.

Read full story
102 comments

Sentencing Continues In $9.5 Million Sweepstakes Elder Scam

Sentencing is continuing in an elder scam case that involved fraudulent sweepstakes winnings. According to an official release from the IRS, Tony Akinbobola, of Toronto, Ontario, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $111,870.25 in restitution.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Used Records Request In Attempt to Stall IRS Tax Release

Former President Donald Trump used a records release request in a bid to stall the IRS's release of his tax documents, a new report finds. The report, from finance giant Bloomberg, indicates that Trump "demanded reams of information from the Internal Revenue Service as it was preparing to turn over his personal tax returns to a congressional committee, papering the agency with a deluge of Freedom of Information Act requests in search of a behind-the scenes look at its deliberations."

Read full story
59 comments
Youngstown, OH

Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRS

An attorney from the Youngstown, Ohio area has been convicted for his part in an effort to swindle approximately $1.3 million from the IRS. The details of the fraud scheme were laid out in a six-day trial, with U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson on the bench. According to an official release from the IRS, Robert J. Rohrbaugh, of Canfield, was ultimately convicted of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, aiding and abetting theft of government property, aiding and abetting false claims against the United States, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Read full story
2 comments

Congress at Odds Over Fair Tax Act, Abolishing Tax Code

Most Americans would say that the current United States tax code is far from perfect and needs a number of reforms. To this end, new proposed Congressional legislation would abolish the existing code.

Read full story
130 comments
East Saint Louis, IL

Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.

Read full story
103 comments
California State

Govt. Accuses Chris Brown of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes

The United States government has accused singer Chris Brown of owing over $4 million in back taxes to the IRS. According to publicly available documents, multiple tax liens were filed against the Run It rapper in December for taxes owed to both the federal government and the State of California in 2022. For reference, the 2023 IRS tax filing season officially began on January 23.

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Gov. Proposes Tax Credit For Millions of Families

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) has proposed that the state use its budget surplus to deliver tax relief to millions of families. Walz has proposed a tax credit that would deliver relief of up to $2,600 to households throughout the state.

Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy