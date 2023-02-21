Man Sentenced to 15 Years For Meth Scheme After IRS Investigation

A California man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a South Dakota methamphetamine and money laundering scheme.

An official release from the IRS shares that Los Angeles-based Daniel Fiero Navarrette, 54 , was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier. He is also required to serve 10 years probation upon release, and to pay pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Navarrette pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments on October 7, 2022. He has been in federal custody since then.

Navarrette's case stems from a March 2021 situation in which he reached an agreement to distribute a meth-laced substance in South Dakota.Apply⌘ + EnterRemove

Per the IRS, he provided a co-conspirator in South Dakota with large amounts of methamphetamine, and assisted his co-conspirator in setting meetings with other dealers to known to Navarrette. These appointments led to the exchange of multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine.

Navarrette and his co-conspirator laundered the money they received from their scheme in an attempt to avoid detection.

This case was investigated by multiple agencies -- IRS Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.

Following his sentencing, Navarrette was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

It is not known where he will serve his decade-and-a-half prison sentence.

